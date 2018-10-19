McPherson hotel robbed, suspects caught

A McPherson hotel was robbed Friday morning, but the suspects were quickly caught.

Officers were sent to the Holiday Inn Express on East Kansas Avenue in McPherson just after 3 a.m. The clerk told police two black men came in with their faces covered armed with a handgun and demanded money. The clerk complied and gave the suspects $171 in cash from the register. One of the suspects took the clerk into a back room and the other tried to break into an ATM in the hotel.

Responding officers saw a red Saturn View SUV with the tag covered by a plastic bag going west on Kansas Avenue from the area of the hotel and found a red hoodie lying in the street in the direction the Vue came from. The SUV was stopped in the 200 block of South Maple and 18-year-old Rodric D. Artmore and 19-year-old Brian Ard were arrested for Aggravated Robbery, Kidnapping, and Criminal Damage to Property. Artmore and Ard were booked into the McPherson County Jail, with their bond set at $20,500 each.

Both Artmore and Ard are listed on the 2018-2019 men’s basketball roster at Central Christian College in McPherson.