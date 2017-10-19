Meals for Mental Health fundraiser Friday in Topeka

Topeka’s tastiest fundraising event – Family Service & Guidance Center’s Meals for Mental Health – will be held Friday at Texas Roadhouse from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“The Meals for Mental Health event raises funds to help ensure that children and families who live with mental health issues, such as anxiety, depression, ADHD, can receive the treatment needed to live happier and healthier lives,” said Pamela Evans with FSGC.

There are limited spots still available, depending on seating time.

“We will have tickets available at the door,” said Evans. “Right now, the busiest seating times are the 11:30, noon and 12:30 seatings. If you want to come a little earlier or a little later, that will ensure that there is no wait. It is a fun time. A great meal for a great cause.”

In addition to the lunch, attendees can enter a raffle for chances to win valuable and hard-to-get items, including KU basketball tickets, Kansas State football tickets, tickets to area musical events and hotel stays.

“Guests will be able to choose from a six ounce sirloin steak or a porkchop along with a baked potato and green beans and of course the legendary Texas Roadhouse rolls,” said Evans. “For those who want to eat a little on the lighter side, we do also offer a grilled chicken salad.”

Meals for Mental Health raises approximately $20,000 each year to help nearly 13,000 northeast Kansas children and families who depend on FSGC to help them live a happier, healthier life.

Individual tickets are $17 each.