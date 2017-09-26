Meals on Wheels to hold fundraising gala in Topeka on October 6th

Meals on Wheels of Eastern Kansas will be holding the 2017 Sumptuous Evening Gala in Topeka on October 6th.

The semi-formal event will include food, wine, entertainment as well as a live and silent auction.

“Individuals create centerpieces for us,” said Heidi Pickerell, President and CEO of Meals on Wheels of Eastern Kansas. “The centerpieces, which are just outstanding and beautiful, are part of our silent auction.”

The money from the auctions will help support the Meals on Wheels program. Guest will also be able to purchase meals for those in need of the program but have trouble affording the meals.

“They’ll have an opportunity to purchase a year’s worth of meals, a month’s worth of meals, or a week’s worth of meals,” said Pickerell. “We try to make that broad enough so that everyone, regardless of their financial position, can assist us in making sure that we’re around for a long time providing these meals.”

The event will be held on Friday, October 6, at 6:30 p.m. in the Sunflower Ballroom, Maner Conference Center at the Capitol Plaza Hotel. For more information call 785-295-3989.

Photo: Tristan Ferne