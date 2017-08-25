Meals on Wheels

Sumptuous Evening Gala

Friday October 6th

Click HERE to support the March for Meals Campaign

Held at Sunflower Ballroom, Maner Conference Center at the Capitol Plaza Hotel at 6:30pm, this semi-formal event will include wine, spirits, sumptuous bites, entertainment and a live auction at 8 p.m.

Click HERE for the full auction item list.

Meals on Wheels needs your help to continue to provide nutritionally balanced meals to elderly and home-bound individuals in Shawnee and Jefferson counties.

154,917 seniors in Kansas are isolated and living alone.

91,772 seniors in Kansas are threatened by hunger.

In 2016, 214,841 meals were provided in Shawnee and Jefferson counties

Over 15,576 hours were recorded by 1,298 individual and corporate volunteers in 2016. That savings allowed 50,000 additional meals to be delivered.

Nutritious meals mean; remaining independent in their homes, avoiding hospitalizations/re-admissions, preventing premature nursing facility placements, and assisting in the management of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.

For every dollar invested in Meals on Wheels, up to $50 in medicaid spending can be saved.

If you would like to be a part of the “big” night by becoming a sponsor, please call (785) 295-3989.