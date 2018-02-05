WIBW News Now!

Medals of Vietnam War veteran stolen, family offering reward for information

by on February 5, 2018 at 2:53 PM

Relatives of a Vietnam War veteran want back a piece of the man’s legacy stolen from a storage unit in Kansas.

The Hutchinson News reports that the family of Charles “Chuck” David Sankey is offering $12,000 to anyone with information that leads them to the Silver Star, Purple Heart and four Bronze Stars stolen from Hutchinson Self Storage.

Sankey, 73, died in Wichita on January 25th of complications caused by the wartime chemical Agent Orange.  Bruce Sankey says his brother knew he was dying and wanted to put most of his belongings in the storage unit in November, but when the family went to clean out the unit, all they found was a lamp and a photo.

Hutchinson police say the facility has cameras and that officers are following several leads.

Photo courtesy of MGN Online.

