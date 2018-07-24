Medicaid expansion actually helps disabled go to work, study says

Expanding Medicaid employs more people that are disabled, according to new research from the University of Kansas.

“It’s a statistically significant increase in employment for people with disabilities and also a decline in the number of people with disabilities who report they’re not working because of a disability,” said the study’s lead author, Jean Hall. “What we think is happening is that people with health conditions no longer have to apply for Social Security disability assistance, they can just get Medicaid without going through that process.”

Having more productive members of society helps out the states as a whole.

“What they’re finding in states that expand Medicaid is that it’s not a wash, that it actually is a gain, because these are individuals who aren’t getting federal disability benefits,” said Hall. “They’re also not getting things like food stamps or housing subsidies and they’re paying income taxes and contributing to the economy of their state. At the same time, they were getting care before. It was just probably uncompensated care and the state’s no longer on the hook for

paying for that care.”

The data analyzed for the study was from December 2014, when 26 states and the District of Columbia had expanded Medicaid. As of this month, 33 states and the District of Columbia have decided to expand coverage.

“Some of the states that have not yet expanded Medicaid are saying that they don’t want to make, basically, free health insurance available to able-bodied adults who are not working,” said Hall. “We would suggest that if you make that health coverage available to them they can address any underlying health conditions that they have right now that probably are not being treated and that makes them more able to enter the job market and essentially work themselves off of Medicaid.”

Kansas is a state that has not chosen to expand Medicaid. A bill to do so passed the Legislature, but then Governor Sam Brownback vetoed it.