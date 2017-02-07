WIBW News Now!

Medicaid expansion clash continues in Kansas hearings

by on February 7, 2017 at 6:01 PM

medicaid

The topic of Medicaid expansion continues to be a source of controversy as hearings on the topic begin.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the House health committee is holding hearings this week in relation to a KanCare expansion bill, which Gov. Sam Brownback and conservative Republicans have opposed. The proposal lacks a Division of Budget statement estimating the potential costs or savings to the state.

The Kaiser Family Foundation says that as of last month, Kansas is one of 19 states that haven’t expanded Medicaid to cover more low-income residents.

Medicaid expansion is designed to increase health care coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

Arkansas Republican Sen. Bryan King testified Monday that his state’s Medicaid expansion “disincentivizes people to work.” Washington University in St. Louis
professor Timothy McBride countered by saying states that have expanded Medicaid are seeing positive effects.

