Medicaid Expansion Dead For This Session; Veto Override Fails

The Kansas House of Representatives failed to override the veto of Kansas Governor Sam Brownback on Medicaid expansion Monday. The measure failed to gain a two-thirds majority by just three votes. The final vote was 81-44. Representative Susan Concannon was the person who moved on the override vote.

“Medicaid expansion is a path out of poverty, helping low-income Kansans pay health costs and reduce debt,” said Concannon. “It provides support for the local hospitals and their communities.”

Concannon is from Beloit, so rural hospitals are important to her, but she wanted to be clear that more than rural areas would have been helped by the bill.

“I talk a lot about the rural hospitals, but we have big hospitals that are in big trouble, too,” said Concannon. “People all over the state are watching us to see what we are going to do today.”

Concannon noted that Kansas has more Critical Access Hospitals than any other state. What is a Critical Access Hospital? According to ruralhealthinfo.org, a Critical Access Hospital must have 25 or fewer acute care inpatient beds. It must be located more than 35 miles from another hospital for the most part, though there are a few exceptions. It must maintain an annual average length of stay of 96 hours or less for acute care patients, and it must provide 24/7 emergency care services. Concannon said those hospitals are struggling.

“We have one-third of them in trouble,” said Concannon. “We don’t know which ones, because nobody wants to admit that you’re in financial straits, but the studies from the national rural hospital association have told us that we have the most hospitals that are in trouble.”

Opponents of the measure argue that the lion’s share of Medicaid expansion dollars would go to the large hospitals and that it wouldn’t make much difference in individual rural hospitals. This is the second veto sustained this session. The other was a veto of what would have been the state’s largest ever tax increase.