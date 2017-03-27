Medicaid Expansion Gets Initial Approval in Kansas Senate

The Kansas Senate has given initial approval to Medicaid expansion in Kansas on a 25-13 vote.

Republican Senate President Susan Wagle opposed the bill.

“I think we need to think twice about voting for this bill,” said Wagle. “Ultimately, we will be stuck in the same situation Congress is in right now. Even though the bill says the bill will sunset if the feds change the rate they are paying.”

Democrat Senator Oletha-Faust Goudeau supported the measure.

“This is the only thing I’ve heard about everywhere I go,” said Faust-Goudeau. “When are we going to expand Medicaid?”

Republican Vicki Schmidt carried the bill on the floor.

“This bill covers Kansans,” said Schmidt. “It brings Federal money back home. It creates jobs. It protects hospitals, and it protects our rural communities.”

Schmidt then cited some eye opening statistics.

“Kansas have asked for this,” said Schmidt. “Eighty-two percent of Kansans support it. They want to bring that tax money back home to create jobs, protect their hospitals and cover our most vulnerable residents.”

Final action is scheduled for Tuesday, but Kansas Governor Sam Brownback may veto the bill.