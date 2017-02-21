Medicaid Expansion Measure Faces Procedural Vote

House Minority Leader Jim Ward and Representative Steven Crum both made motions on Tuesday to attempt to move bills out onto the House floor without approval by their underlying committees. Ward carried the motion for a bill that would expand Medicaid, Crum for a bill that would restore due process for K-12 teachers.

Ward explained his rationale for the Medicaid bill.

“You all deserve a vote on Medicaid expansion,” said Ward. “More importantly, the people of Kansas deserve a vote on Medicaid expansion. Every one of you know as you campaigned across this state, that is a very important issue.”

Representative Crum’s reason for moving the due process bill is because he felt the process in the committee wasn’t given its due, as the Education Committee’s Monday meeting was canceled.

“It was our last chance to take a committee vote to allow due process back for K-12 teachers,” said Crum. “It was the will of the committee for this to pass. It was quite obvious the numbers were there. We were not allowed to meet. We were not allowed to vote on this.”

That vote actually ended up happening as an amendment to another bill, so we’ll see if Crum holds on to his motion or not, but Ward explained what will happen on Wednesday morning with regard to his bill.

In the process, we will have a vote on my motion today,” said Ward. “If we receive 70 votes from this chamber, which will be roll-called, it will be pulled out of the Health and Human Services Committee, be put on the order of General Orders first thing. So, the first thing we discuss tomorrow at General Orders will be the Medicaid expansion bill, if we get 70 votes.”

The motions from a previous day will be one of the first items on Wednesday’s agenda.