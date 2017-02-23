Medicaid Expansion Passes Kansas House Thursday

The Kansas House gave final approval Thursday morning by a vote of 81-44 to a bill that was amended to expand Medicaid to an estimated 150,000 Kansans. The debate on the bill lasted about four hours on Wednesday and the amendment was offered by Beloit Republican Susan Concannon.

“There were 165 proponents,” said Concannon. “I’m not going to stand here and read them off to you, but I will tell you, they were from all over the state. They were Chambers of Commerce. They were health foundations, policy people. We had twenty some hospitals testify.”

Concannon was moved by the arguments made in committee.

“It was really very profound testimony that day,” said Concannon. “All of them are asking us to expand, and they’re asking us to allow them to take care of their patients.”

Community access hospitals are asking for this as a matter of survival.

“These are hospitals that are not for profit,” said Concannon. “They’re trying to survive. Hospitals do not decide who they are going to take care of and who they are not going to take care of according to how they pay. They take care of everyone.”

For Concannon, this is a matter of fairness.

“We have got to get a system in place in Kansas where we can pay them for the work that they are doing,” said Concannon. “A certain amount of charity work is expected and they welcome that. But, for them to take the brunt, for the health industry to take the brunt of the state making the choice to not expand Medicaid is simply not fair.”

The bill now goes to the Kansas Senate for debate following the turnaround break.