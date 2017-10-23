Medical debt seminar Thursday in Topeka

If you have medical debt, or if you think you might in the future, you can attend a free panel discussion this week in Topeka presented by Housing and Credit Counseling.

“The event is Thursday evening from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library,” said Rogers Brazier with HCCI. “It’s free. It will be in the Marvin Auditorium Room 101A. We have three experts from here in Topeka that will be there to discuss all aspects of medical debt, repayment of medical debt and also the collection process that happens, unfortunately in some cases.”

Speakers are:

Todd Butler – an attorney with Butler & Associates, Topeka

Debbie Bodine, Director of Patient Access for St. Francis Health Center

Cindy Stortz, Financial Counsel Supervisor for Stormont Vail RMC

Rogers Brazier, HCCI Counselor.

The Topeka Credit Union Foundation and the Office of the State Bank Commissioner are sponsoring the event.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau reported in January 2016 that 20% of the US population will be contacted by medical debt collectors over the course of a year and they will collect $21 billion from consumers with medical debt, collectively.

“At some point in our lives, we’re likely going to have some significant medical debt,” said Brazier. “A hospital stay, one night, two nights, three nights. Even if we have the best insurance in the world, we’re going to have a deductible, we’re going to have coinsurance, we’re going to have an out-of-pocket limit. Especially today, where folks are looking at the lower premium, the lowest premiums they can find, those amounts are even higher.”

The most important advice is that medical providers can’t help you if you don’t contact them, so be sure to contact them immediately after receiving a bill to see what arrangements can be made.