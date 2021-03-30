Medical Marijuana Bill Advances in Kansas House
Kansas medical marijuana supporters have found support from some conservative Republican legislators, allowing a proposal to advance after weeks of deliberations.
Some Republicans say they have been motivated by conservative neighbors Missouri and Oklahoma legalizing medical marijuana in 2018 through ballot initiatives, while others say many of their constituents support it.
The bill would authorize the state health department to issue medical marijuana identification cards to patients and caregivers for a list of conditions that include cancer, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s.
Medical marijuana could be sold as oils, tinctures, patches or potent edibles, but not in smoking or vaping products.
The bill would also set up a licensing process for growers and dispensary owners.
An amendment prohibits a cap on the number of licenses state agencies can issue to dispensaries, laboratories, and cultivation facilities.
It also lowered license fees about half.