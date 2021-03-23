Medical Marijuana Proposal in Kansas House
Kansas stands among a shrinking handful of states that makes cannabis an illegal, even as a medical tool.
Lawmakers trying to overcome resistance to any legalization are looking at adopting medical marijuana rules so tight that, for instance, only patients who’ve been with specially certified doctors for a full year could get it.
The Kansas News Service reports that a House committee is considering a bill that borrows and tweaks strict limitations used in other states.
From Ohio, the plan takes the idea that only physicians with a specific certification could recommend marijuana for about two dozen conditions ranging from seizures to chronic pain.
Plus, the marijuana could not be smoked, but would be available in other forms like edibles and oils.
The Kansas plan borrows an idea from New Jersey’s medical marijuana law, and makes it even more limiting.
Patients would need to see one of those certified physicians for a year before getting a recommendation for marijuana.