Medicare beneficiaries need to prepare for 2019 drug costs

Medicare beneficiaries should take a close look at their finances as we come to the end of the year.

“They need to plan ahead, particularly if they’re taking an expensive medication,” said Dan Klein, President and CEO of the Patient Access Network Foundation. “At the beginning of the year, they’re going to need to pay for their deductible, their copay and of course, they’ve got, in Medicare, the donut hole that they have to get through before their co-insurance drops down.”

This is particularly true for those facing debilitating long-term conditions.

“At the beginning of the year, you could face as much as five thousand dollars out of pocket before catastrophic coverage kicks in,” said Klein. “If you have cancer, or if you have Parkinson’s or MS or another serious illness and you’re taking an expensive medication, it can be very costly.”

Low-income Medicare beneficiaries can check with the Social Security Administration to see if they can get a low-income subsidy.

“That’s for people up to about, a little under $20,000 a year, $24,000 a year for a family of two,” said Klein. “They can get assistance from the government.”

If you don’t qualify for government assistance, there are other options.

“They can come to a charity like PAN,” said Klein. “We can often provide a grant to help people with those costs.”

PAN receives funding from pharmaceutical companies. Drug companies are not permitted to help people who have Medicare or other government insurance. They give PAN money and PAN is allowed to give grants to patients who need them. PAN provides grants to over 100,000 patients a year.

“We can provide anywhere between $2000 to $10,000 typically in grants to patients depending on what their disease is or what their medication is. The average grant we provided in the past year is a little under $4000. What we do is try to make the grant large enough to cover all of the out-of-pocket costs for the patient for a full year.”

Find out more about if the PAN Foundation can help you at (866) 316-7263 or online at panfoundation.org.