Mega Millions Jackpot Rolls to $900 Million – 2nd Biggest U.S. Jackpot Ever; One $10,000 Winner and Six $1,000 Winners in Kansas

The Mega Millions jackpot is taking its place in history. After no ticket matched all numbers in the October 16 drawing, the official Mega Millions jackpot estimate for the drawing to be held October 19, 2018 is now $900 million ($513.4 million cash).

One Mega Millions ticket sold in south central Kansas for last night’s drawing won $10,000 by matching four of the first five numbers and the Megaball. Six tickets matched three of the first five numbers and the Megaball. That’s a $200 prize, but all six wisely purchased the Megaplier option which multiplied their winnings by five! Two of the $1,000 tickets were sold in northeast Kansas; two in south central, one in north central and one in southeast Kansas.

The winning numbers in the October 16 Mega Millions drawing are 3-45-49-61-69 Megaball 9 and Megalier 5. There were 22,414 Kansas winners in the October 17 drawing. With prizes ranging from $2 to $10,000, they won a total of $123,570.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever and the second largest jackpot in U.S. history! The largest was the $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot hit in January 2016.

The next big jackpot drawings are tonight when Powerball, Lotto America, and Super Kansas Cash are drawn. Any player who matches all numbers in Powerball will win or share a jackpot estimated at $345 million (cash option $199 million). The Super Kansas Cash jackpot stands at an estimated $3.045 million, and the Lotto America jackpot is $9.6 million ($5.53 million cash option).

You must be 18 to purchase a lottery ticket in Kansas. The Kansas Lottery encourages players to have fun but play responsibly and refrain from spending more money than they can easily afford to lose. Players can submit all winning and non-winning tickets into PlayOn to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and prizes!

