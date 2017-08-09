Mega Millions and Powerball both above $300 million for next drawing

For the first time in more than seven years, the Mega Millions and Powerball games have jackpots above $300 million at the same time! No tickets matched all numbers in Mega Millions last night, and the Powerball drawing is tonight. Here are “fast facts” on these very popular and always exciting multi-state games:

Mega Millions Fast Facts

Current Estimated Jackpot: $382 million

Annuity Amount: Jackpot prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments

Cash Option Amount: Approximately $238.3 million

Draw Days: Tuesday and Friday

Draw Time: 10:00 p.m. Central Time

Cost to Play: $1 per play; additional $1 per play for Megaplier

Overall Odds of Winning Any Prize: 1:14.71

Odds of Winning Jackpot Prize: 1:259 million

Last Winning Jackpot Ticket: April 28, 2017 – $61 million (California)

Largest Mega Millions Jackpot: March 30, 2012 – $656 million (3 winning tickets – Illinois, KANSAS and Maryland

Powerball Fast Facts

Current Estimated Jackpot: $307 million

Annuity Amount: Jackpot prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments

Cash Option Amount: Approximately $193.2 million

Draw Days: Wednesday and Saturday

Draw Time: 9:59 p.m. Central Time

Cost to Play: $2 per play; additional $1 per play for Power Play

Overall Odds of Winning Any Prize: 1:24.87

Odds of Winning Jackpot Prize: 1:292 million

Last Winning Jackpot Ticket: June 10, 2017 – $447.8 million (California)

Largest Powerball Jackpot: January 13, 2016 – $1.586 billion (3 winning tickets – California, Florida, Tennessee

One Powerball ticket sold in Kansas came very close to winning the jackpot last Saturday. Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers are 11-21-28-33-45 Powerball 11 Power Play 2. The winning ticket matched the first five numbers, but not the Powerball to win $1 million. Since the ticket also included the Power Play option, the prize doubled to $2 million! The ticket was sold in northeast Kansas and has not yet been claimed.

Players are invited to submit all their winning and non-winning tickets in the Kansas Lottery PlayOn® Players Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes!