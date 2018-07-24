Mega Millions worth more than half a billion Tuesday

The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight’s drawing has soared to more than half a billion dollars! The estimated $512 million jackpot, with a cash option of $303.4 million, is the 5th largest in the game’s history.

Sales of Mega Millions tickets in Kansas have grown steadily along with the jackpot, as Kansas players attempt to repeat history. A Kansas player won one-third of a $656 million jackpot in the March 30, 2012 drawing. That jackpot still holds the record of being the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever and was shared by players in Illinois and Maryland.

Kansas players have until 8:59 p.m. to get tickets for tonight’s drawing. Plays are $2, with an additional $1 for the Megaplier option which multiplies any prize won except for the jackpot. There is also a “Just the Jackpot” wager type available. “Just the Jackpot” costs $3 and gives players two Quick Picks for a chance to win the jackpot only.

Players pick five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Megaball number from 1 to 25, or let the terminal pick numbers for them (Quick Pick). There are nine ways to win, ranging from $2 to the jackpot. Mega Millions is played in 46 lottery jurisdictions – 44 states, Washington, D.C., and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Other Jackpots (Wednesday Drawings):

· Powerball – $147 million (cash option $89.1 million)

· Lotto America – $5.38 million (cash option $3.26 million)

· Super Kansas Cash – $1.83 million

Kansas Lottery PlayOn members can submit all their winning and non-winning tickets to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and prizes!

PlayOn® is FREE to join.

PlayOn® is a registered trademark of Pollard Banknote Limited used under license.