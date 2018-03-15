Meier-Hummel confirmed as DCF secretary

The Kansas Senate voted unanimously on Thursday to confirm the appointment of Gina Meier-Hummel to serve as the Secretary for the Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF).

“I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to lead this great agency,” Secretary Meier-Hummel said. “With the support of the Kansas Legislature and Governor Jeff Colyer, we will keep moving forward and we will strengthen the agency to improve the lives of Kansas children and families.”

“Congratulations to Secretary Meier-Hummel,” Governor Colyer said. “It is clear that she is driven by her passion to serve others, and I have every confidence in her to lead DCF. It will be no easy task, but if anyone is up for this challenge, she is.”

Secretary Meier-Hummel’s experience includes 25 years as a Kansas social worker, prior roles within The Children’s Shelter, Social and Rehabilitation Services (now DCF), the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services. The Lawrence resident is a Topeka native, married with three children.