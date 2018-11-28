Melting leads to low clouds, fog

The melting snow will leave some fog behind it after dark tonight.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Clouding up this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon, with a high at 42.
Tonight: Dense fog developing late, with a low at 28.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a high at 45.
Friday: Rain moving in during the afternoon, with a high at 48.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high at 45. South southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 28.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high at 45.
Friday: Patchy drizzle between 9am and noon, then a chance of showers after noon. Areas of fog before noon. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high at 46.