Melting today, freezing rain again tonight

by on February 23, 2018 at 5:52 AM

Temperatures should get well above freezing this afternoon.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy with morning fog and a high at 42.

Tonight: Another disturbance moves our way spreading in rain that likely will transition to freezing rain as the temperature falls below 32. The forecast low is 30.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with more rain during the afternoon and a high at 43.

Saturday Night: Rain moves out but may briefly transition to freezing rain or light snow, then clearing, with a low at 25.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 48.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Patchy freezing fog before 10am. Cloudy, with a high at 39. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: Drizzle, possibly mixed with freezing drizzle. Cloudy, with a low at 30.

Tomorrow: Freezing rain, possibly mixed with rain before 11am, then rain between 11am and noon, then a chance of drizzle after noon, with a high at 43.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low at 19.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 50.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.