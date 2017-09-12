Member of voter fraud commission defends panel

A meeting of President Donald Trump’s commission on election fraud opened with New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner defending his role and the panel’s existence.

Gardner has faced calls to resign from the commission since its vice chairman, Republican Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach alleged last week that thousands voted illegally in New Hampshire because they registered using out-of-state licenses, though state law allows college students and others to do so.

As the meeting got underway Tuesday, Kobach said he will address that issue further, as will Gardner.

The Democratic Gardner says New Hampshire citizens have a proud tradition of civic participation, and he isn’t about to turn away from that now.

Gardner says the group’s ability to reach consensus is threatened by the partisan reaction it has evoked.