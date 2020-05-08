Memorial for Slain Overland Park Officer Set
The memorial to Overland Park Police officer Mike Mosher, shot and killed last weekend, begins Sunday evening at 8:30 in Overland Park.
A “Driving Vigil” of police cars will light the city blue in honor of Mosher and other officers who have died in the line of duty.
Residents are encouraged to wear blue, bring blue lights to display, and turn porch lights blue.
Tuesday, a “Drive by Visitation” will allow family, friends, and the public to pay respects to Officer Mosher, his family and friends at the Overland Park Convention Center, from their vehicles. The public portion of this event will be from 4-6 p.m.
Wednesday, a private funeral for Mosher will take place at the Overland Park Convention Center.
Following the funeral, a public funeral procession will include an honor guard, bagpipers, a walking procession, and other traditional law enforcement honors.
The graveside service will be private, and open only to family and friends.
It will include a 21-gun salute, helicopter flyover, & flag presentation.
