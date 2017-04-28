The 2017 Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals Presented by Minties is coming to Heartland Park here in Topeka on May 19-21 and NHRA and 580 WIBW/FM NEWS 104.9 want you to enjoy the race!

Listen to 580 Sports Talk from May 1-12 for your chance to win tickets! Jake & Dan will be giving away one pair per day on their show! We also are giving you the chance to win an NHRA Prize Pack! Sign up below!

NHRA would like you to enjoy the race in style! Watch the races ALL WEEKEND LONG from the reserved seating area and you’ll also receive NHRA Merchandise for your group. Prize includes four (4) Full Event (Friday‐Sunday) Reserved Tickets and four (4) NHRA Merchandise prize packs.