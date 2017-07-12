Men’s Hoops Earns NABC 2016-17 Team Academic Excellence Award

Kansas men’s basketball has been recognized for its work in the classroom as the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced the fifth annual Team Academic Excellence Awards Wednesday.

Created by the NABC Committee on Academics, the awards recognize outstanding academic achievement by a team with a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or better for the 2016-17 season. This is the first time KU has earned the award.

In order to earn a NABC Team Academic Excellence Award, institutions in the NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA must count the grade point averages of all men’s student-athletes who competed during the 2016-17 season. A total of 211 teams were honored and Kansas is one of three Big 12 programs listed, along with Oklahoma State and West Virginia.