WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


65°F
Overcast
Feels Like 65°
Winds North 0 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy79°
58°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy82°
60°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear84°
60°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy83°
61°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear86°
63°

Mental competency issue for alleged killer of Kansas officer

by on August 29, 2017 at 9:45 AM (9 mins ago)

A man suspected of killing a Kansas City, Kansas, police captain will undergo a third evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

Defense attorneys for 21-year-old Jamaal Lewis sought the evaluation by a defense expert. Lewis already has been evaluated locally and at Larned State Hospital.

The Kansas City Star reports District Judge Wes Griffin granted the defense request Monday. A status hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5.

Lewis is charged with capital murder in the July 2016 shooting death of Police Capt. Robert David Melton in Kansas City, Kansas.

Melton was investigating a shooting when a man fired shots into Melton’s patrol car, killing him.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.