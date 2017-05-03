WIBW News Now!

Mental health expert urges positive energy within the community in wake of recent violence

by on May 3, 2017 at 8:18 AM (2 hours ago)

With 11 homicides in the Capital City this year and 4 this week, how does the community move forward?

Valeo Behavioral Health Care CEO Bill Persinger says that being self-aware and finding ways to give back can aid in the healing process.

“I think what we can do is, first of all, is take care of ourselves,” said Persinger. “Be mindful of your own life and your stress. Be mindful of those around you and see if you can’t find some way to pay forward some positive energy.”

There are many ways that a person can volunteer in their area, both traditional and non-traditional.

“Find a way to volunteer,” said Persinger. “There are lots of unstructured ways to volunteer, as well  Many of the service organizations have one-time events where they need help.  A lot of agencies just need cash donations. We want to remember ‘Topeka Gives’ which is a big event June 7.”

Persinger says, focusing on meeting someone’s needs or helping a charitable cause not only benefits the receiver, but also the provider.

Photo: Sharon & Nikki McCutcheon / CC BY 2.0

