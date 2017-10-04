Mental Illness Awareness Week is an opportunity to get help, according to NAMI-Kansas

In 1990, Congress established the first full week in October as Mental Illness Awareness Week (MIAW) in recognition of NAMI’s efforts to raise mental illness awareness.

“We do want to focus on the fact that so many people are living with mental health conditions,” said Rick Cagan with NAMI-Kansas. “Our focus is on making sure that people pay attention to mental health conditions, that they get the help that they need and work on recovery. So many people, more than 50 percent of children and adults with mental health conditions are not in treatment.”

Part of what causes people to not be in treatment is not taking notice of symptoms until there is a crisis.

“The one thing that distinguishes mental illnesses from other illnesses of the body is that we tend to wait until situations are acute,” said Cagan. “We might liken the likelihood of seeking treatment with mental illness is akin to waiting until you achieve a stage four level with cancer.”

NAMI-Kansas has resources to help educate people about mental health.

“Many mental health centers in the state offer a very short course called Mental Health First Aid,” said Cagan. “That’s another opportunity to become informed. Through NAMI, we offer education classes for family members and for individuals living with mental illness. I think it’s possible to become educated. I think if people have notions that friends or family members, loved ones are affected by a mental health condition, this is an opportunity, Mental Illness Awareness Week, to pay attention to that and to reach out to those individuals and encourage them to get help, to contact NAMI, to contact their local community mental health center.”

For more information, go to namikansas.org.