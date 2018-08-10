Mercury 7 school districts ready for launch, says Education Commissioner

The Mercury 7 school redesign project spearheaded by the Kansas Department of Education as part of their Kansans Can initiative is ready for launch.

“A year ago, we asked for some volunteers to take what Kansans said they wanted in their schools, make it personal to those communities and those schools and figure out how they could structure schools so that every child could be successful,” said Kansas Education Commissioner Dr. Randy Watson. “We had 29 original applicants. We chose 7 of those districts and they worked really hard last year with their faculty, the students and the parents in the community to come up with a different structure of how to organize education in their community. Those get launched here just as kids come back in a couple of weeks.”

Social and emotional development is a part of each of the seven schools strategies for success.

“Kansans told us loud and clear that, while academics are important, so are three other major skillsets,” said Watson.

“Cognitive, where you put the skill sets together every day like people do in the real world, intrapersonal skills and interpersonal skills. If you combine those skills with solid academic skills, that’s what Kansans said they wanted. Employers said that’s what we want.”

The other important component is that as much as possible, education will be tailored to the student.

“Each kid’s journey is going to be a little different,” said Watson. “They’re going to be meeting with parents often and designing the education in chunks. They’re going to be out in the community, not only in 4H and Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, but working in businesses and internships and job shadowing. Most of their day, not all, because there’s going to be some skill work done, but a majority of their day is going to be in real-world projects, where these academics are integrated into real work.”

The seven school districts with two schools each involved are Coffeyville, Liberal, McPherson, Olathe, Stockton, Twin Valley and Wellington.