Meriden man dies in Sunday accident

by on November 19, 2017 at 3:03 PM (1 hour ago)

A Sunday morning accident in Shawnee County killed a Meriden man.

Shawnee County Dispatch sent deputies to the bottom of a ravine to the northwest of the intersection of NE Kimbal Road and NE 35th Street just before 7:45 Sunday morning.

Twenty-eight year old Kyle T. Neidigh from Meriden had been eastbound on 35th when he failed to negotiate a curve in his 1992 Honda Civic and the vehicle left the roadway.

The vehicle was found on its top, and Neidigh was declared dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a seatbelt. The accident remains under investigation.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.