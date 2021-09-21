Meriden Threshers Plan Fall Festival, Swap Meet Attractions

By Frank J. Buchman
“So much to see and do” at the combined 42nd and 42nd Fall Festival and Swap Meet, September 25th and 26th.
“It’ll all be at Cottonwood Station reproduction living history town just north of Meriden on Highway K-4,” announced Jesse Noll.
President of the Meriden Antique Engine and Threshers Association, Noll said, “Last year we canceled activities due to the coronavirus. So we’re going all out making this one bigger and better than ever.”
There’ll be a flea market plus arts and crafts on both Saturday and Sunday. Highlight for many are the antique tractors and engines with about everything one could imagine and more.
“Come buy, sell or trade,” Noll invited. “There’ll be plenty of good deals on engines, tractors, machinery, antiques, tools and collectibles.”
Throughout both days, the old town comes alive with working displays in the stores and buildings. They include the sorghum shack, print shop, blacksmith shop, flour mill, saw mill, log cabin, and engine building.
“We’ll be making apple butter, apple cider, sorghum and flour as well as sawing wood and creating ‘works of iron.’ It’ll all be done the old fashioned way,” Noll said.
A traditional feature is the stock antique garden tractor pull Saturday morning at 10 o’clock, and Sunday afternoon at 12:30. “There’ll be seven classes with three trophies awarded in each class,” Noll promised.
Church services Sunday morning, 9 o’clock, are at the Bloomfield Church right there in Cottonwood Station.
Camping hookups and modern restrooms including showers are available with concessions at the chuck wagon.
“We’re not responsible for accidents, and dogs must be on leashes,” Noll said. “Golf carts and UTVs can be used with registration fee, insurance and signed waiver, but no ATVs are allowed.”
Details are at www.meridenthreshers.org and on Facebook.
