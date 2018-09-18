Meriden Threshers Set Fall Festival, Swap Meet Attractions

So much to see and do” at the 40th Fall Festival and Swap Meet, this weekend, Sept. 22 and 23.

“It’ll all be at Cottonwood Station reproduction living history town just north of Meriden,” explained Jess Noll.

President of the sponsoring Meriden Antique Engine and Threshers Association, Noll said there’d be a flea market along with arts and crafts.

Of course, Saturday and Sunday highlight for many are the antique tractors and engines, and the working displays. That’ll include the sorghum shack, print shop, blacksmith shop, flour mill, saw mill, log cabin, engine building and more.

“We’ll be making apple butter, apple cider, sorghum and flour as well as sawing wood and creating ‘works of iron.’ It’ll all be done the old fashioned way,” Noll said.

Several special Saturday and Sunday attractions have been added this year. “At 2 o’clock both days, the Bob Penning family, national corn shucking champions, will demonstrate their skills. Antique corn picking and shelling equipment will be shown with those owning old machines welcome to bring them,” Noll invited.

“The International Harvester Club Kansas Chapter 3 will host their summer show and meeting during the festival,” Noll informed. “Expect to see IH tractors, related equipment and memorabilia on display.”

A traditional feature is the stock antique garden tractor pull Saturday morning at 10 o’clock, and Sunday afternoon at 12:30. “There’ll be seven classes with three trophies awarded in each class,” Noll promised.

“Legacy” will entertain with live music for the barn dance Saturday night. Church services Sunday morning, 9 o’clock, are at the Bloomfield Church right there in Cottonwood Station.

Camping hookups and modern restrooms including showers are available with concessions at the chuck wagon.

“We’re not responsible for accidents, and dogs must be on leashes,” Noll said. “Golf carts and UTVs can be used with registration, insurance and signed waiver, but no ATVs are allowed.”

Biggest attractions for many folks are the swapping opportunities. “There’ll be plenty of good deals on engines, tractors, machinery, antiques, tools and collectibles. Come buy, sell, trade,” Noll invited.

Details are at www.meridenthreshers.org and on Facebook.