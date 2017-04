Following Saturday’s game, the Kansas City Royals announced that they have optioned infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield to Omaha (AAA) and sent right-handed pitcher Seth Maness to minor league camp.

The Royals now have 26 active players remaining in Major League camp, which does not include left-handed pitcher Brian Flynn, who is on the 60-day disabled list. Of those 26 players, only right-handed pitcher Peter Moylan is not on the 40-man roster.