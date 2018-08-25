Meth dealer making progress; gets probation

WIBW News Now!

by on August 25, 2018 at 9:04 AM (2 hours ago)

A 36-year-old woman who was facing nearly 13 years in prison for dealing methamphetamine was given probation by a judge who said she had made significant progress in dealing with her drug addiction.

Sarah McHaley, of Hutchinson, was sentenced Friday to three years’ of probation by District Judge Trish Rose. McHaley would face 12 years, 10 months in prison if she violates her parole.

The Hutchinson News reports McHaley pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school.

She was arrested in a drug raid in May 2017. A co-defendant, Kerry Potter, who earlier was sentenced to nearly six years in prison.

Supporters noted McHaley has completed drug treatment, is a public speaker for Oxford House and has been employed for a year.

