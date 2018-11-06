WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Mexican citizen pleads guilty to driving 10 illegal immigrants from Arizona to Kansas

by on November 6, 2018 at 11:17 AM (2 hours ago)

A Mexican citizen pleaded guilty Monday to unlawfully driving himself and 10 other illegal aliens from Arizona to Kansas, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

37-year-old Alex They Maya-Dimas, a citizen of Mexico, pleaded guilty to one count of transporting illegal aliens.  In his plea, he admitted he was driving a 2002 GMC Yukon when a Ford County deputy stopped him.  Maya-Dimas and 10 other occupants of the vehicle were Mexican citizens who were in the United States illegally.  The passengers told investigators Maya-Dimas drove them from Arizona to Kansas City through Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Sentencing is set for January 24th.  He faces up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.