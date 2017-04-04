Mexican citizen sentenced to 35 years for trafficking meth

A Mexican man, who authorities say was in the country illegally after being deported twice following previous criminal convictions, was sentenced Monday to 35 years in federal prison for drug trafficking.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall says 33-year-old Juan Antonio Herrera-Zamora was found guilty in July 2016 for possession of and the intent to sell methamphetamine. He was also convicted of one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

During a jury trial, prosecutors presented evidence that Herrera-Zamora gave instructions via telephone to two men who drove 26 pounds of meth from Oklahoma to Kansas hidden in a spare tire of their car.

Beall says Herrera-Zamora was accompanied by his girlfriend when he met the men at Super 8 motel in Lenexa to pick up the drug shipment. There was a baby in the backseat of the car and Herrera-Zamora had stashed a gun the baby’s diaper bag.

Herrera-Zamora then drove the car with the hidden drugs to a tire shop in Kansas City, Kan., where the tire was removed and cut open. He was arrested at the tire shop.

Herrera-Zamora pointed to his upbringing in Guasave, Sinaloa, Mexico in his attempt to seek a lesser sentence.

“Mr. Herrera-Zamora comes from a low-income background and realized a great accomplishment by coming to this country when he was about thirteen years old,” wrote attorneys in a sentencing memorandum.

That motion failed after prosecutors cited his criminal records, starting with a conviction at 17-years-old for two counts of theft and one drug charge.

He had been deported twice before the April 2014 drug bust in Kansas City.