WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


87°F
Clear
Feels Like 91°
Winds West 6 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy89°
66°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy93°
67°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear98°
68°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear95°
67°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear94°
67°

Mexican man sentenced to 12 years for smuggling more than one thousand pounds of liquid meth into KCK

by on August 7, 2018 at 11:18 AM (3 hours ago)

According to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Stephen Mcallister, A Mexican man was sentenced Monday to 12 years in federal prison for his role in smuggling more than 1,000 pounds of liquid methamphetamine into Kansas City, KS.

43-year-old Fernando Chavez-Rodriguez, a citizen of Mexico, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.  He was arrested on January 13th, 2017.  Federal agents watched him and others at a business in Kansas City, Kan., unload liquid methamphetamine from a fuel tank on a semi-truck into five-gallon buckets.  They loaded the buckets into a white Dodge Caravan.

 