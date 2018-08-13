MIAA Earns Three Teams in Top 25, ESU and WU Garner Votes

The MIAA football season starts up on August 30th, 2018.

Washburn starts the season with Lindenwood and Emporia State starts with Northeastern State.

2018 American Football Coaches Association Preseason Division II Coaches’ Poll – August 13, 2018

2017 2017

Rank School (1st votes) Rec. Pts. Rank* Season Opener Head Coach

1. Texas A&M-Commerce (13) 14-1 748 1 Aug. 30 vs. Texas A&M-Kingsville Colby Carthel

2. West Florida (14) 11-4 721 2 Aug. 30 vs. No. 22 Carson-Newman (Tenn.) Pete Shinnick

3. Minnesota St. (2) 13-1 691 4 Aug. 30 vs. Southwest Minnesota St. Todd Hoffner

4. Indiana (Pa.) (2) 13-1 666 3 Aug. 30 at No. 15 Ashland (Ohio) Paul Tortorella

5t. Fort Hays St. (Kan.) 11-1 591 8 Aug. 30 vs. No. 18 Central Missouri Chris Brown

5t. Northwest Missouri St. (2) 9-3 591 16 Aug. 30 vs. Missouri Western St. Rich Wright

7. Harding (Ark.) 11-4 550 6 Aug. 30 at Henderson St. (Ark.) Paul Simmons

8. Ferris St. (Mich.) 11-2 503 5 Aug. 30 vs. East Stroudsburg (Pa.) Tony Annese

9. Central Washington 11-1 494 7 Sept. 1 at Eastern Washington Ian Shoemaker

10. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 8-3 478 NR Aug. 30 vs. No. 13 Indianapolis (Ind.) Matt Mitchell

11. Midwestern St. (Texas) 10-1 473 11 Sept. 1 vs. Humboldt St. (Calif.) Bill Maskill

12. West Alabama 10-3 470 12 Aug. 30 vs. Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) Brett Gilliland

13. Indianapolis (Ind.) 11-1 402 13 Aug. 30 at No. 10 Grand Valley St. (Mich.) Bob Bartolomeo

14. Colorado St.-Pueblo 9-3 401 17 Sept. 1 vs. Dixie St. (Utah) John Wristen

15. Ashland (Ohio) 11-2 350 10 Aug. 30 vs. No. 4 Indiana (Pa.) Lee Owens

16. Shepherd (W.Va.) 10-1 332 14 Sept. 1 at Notre Dame (Ohio) Ernie McCook

17. Assumption (Mass.) 11-2 292 9 Sept. 1 vs. Kutztown (Pa.) Andy McKenzie

18. Central Missouri 9-3 209 NR Aug. 30 at No. 5t Fort Hays St. (Kan.) Jim Svoboda

19. West Georgia 9-4 196 19 Sept. 1 vs. Catawba (N.C.) David Dean

20. Sioux Falls (S.D.) 9-3 158 20 Aug. 30 vs. Concordia-St. Paul (Minn.) Jon Anderson

21. Winona St. (Minn.) 10-2 134 15 Aug. 30 at Wayne St. (Neb.) Tom Sawyer

22. Carson-Newman (Tenn.) 8-3 118 NR Aug. 30 at No. 2 West Florida Mike Turner

23. Ohio Dominican 7-3 105 NR Aug. 30 vs. California (Pa.) Kelly Cummings

24. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 9-3 102 NR Aug. 30 at Northwestern Oklahoma St. Todd Knight

25. Findlay (Ohio) 10-3 101 22 Sept. 1 at Kentucky Wesleyan Rob Keys

*– Ranking in final AFCA Division II Poll of 2017

Others Receiving Votes: California (Pa.), 89; Delta St. (Miss.), 74; West Chester (Pa.), 74; Colorado Mesa, 66; Bowie St. (Md.), 60;

Virginia St., 51; Minnesota-Duluth, 41; Albany St. (Ga.), 39; Florida Tech, 36; Colorado Mines, 34; Shippensburg (Pa.), 31; Tuskegee

(Ala.), 26; Wingate (N.C.), 25; Azusa Pacific (Calif.), 22; Valdosta St. (Ga.), 22; Pittsburg St. (Kan.), 21; Notre Dame (Ohio), 18; Eastern

New Mexico, 17; Edinboro (Pa.), 15; Missouri Western St., 14; Bloomsburg (Pa.), 13; Emporia St. (Kan.), 11; Central Oklahoma, 9;

LIU Post (N.Y.), 8; Slippery Rock (Pa.), 8; Augustana (S.D.), 5; Fairmont St. (W.Va.), 5; Humboldt St. (Calif.), 4; Catawba (N.C.), 3;

Fayetteville St. (N.C.), 3; Hillsdale (Mich.), 3; Southern Arkansas, 1; Washburn (Kan.), 1.