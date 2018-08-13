MIAA Earns Three Teams in Top 25, ESU and WU Garner Votes

The MIAA football season starts up on August 30th, 2018.
Washburn starts the season with Lindenwood and Emporia State starts with Northeastern State.
2018 American Football Coaches Association Preseason Division II Coaches’ Poll – August 13, 2018
Rank School (1st votes) Rec. Pts. Rank* Season Opener Head Coach
1. Texas A&M-Commerce (13) 14-1 748 1 Aug. 30 vs. Texas A&M-Kingsville Colby Carthel
2. West Florida (14) 11-4 721 2 Aug. 30 vs. No. 22 Carson-Newman (Tenn.) Pete Shinnick
3. Minnesota St. (2) 13-1 691 4 Aug. 30 vs. Southwest Minnesota St. Todd Hoffner
4. Indiana (Pa.) (2) 13-1 666 3 Aug. 30 at No. 15 Ashland (Ohio) Paul Tortorella
5t. Fort Hays St. (Kan.) 11-1 591 8 Aug. 30 vs. No. 18 Central Missouri Chris Brown
5t. Northwest Missouri St. (2) 9-3 591 16 Aug. 30 vs. Missouri Western St. Rich Wright
7. Harding (Ark.) 11-4 550 6 Aug. 30 at Henderson St. (Ark.) Paul Simmons
8. Ferris St. (Mich.) 11-2 503 5 Aug. 30 vs. East Stroudsburg (Pa.) Tony Annese
9. Central Washington 11-1 494 7 Sept. 1 at Eastern Washington Ian Shoemaker
10. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 8-3 478 NR Aug. 30 vs. No. 13 Indianapolis (Ind.) Matt Mitchell
11. Midwestern St. (Texas) 10-1 473 11 Sept. 1 vs. Humboldt St. (Calif.) Bill Maskill
12. West Alabama 10-3 470 12 Aug. 30 vs. Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) Brett Gilliland
13. Indianapolis (Ind.) 11-1 402 13 Aug. 30 at No. 10 Grand Valley St. (Mich.) Bob Bartolomeo
14. Colorado St.-Pueblo 9-3 401 17 Sept. 1 vs. Dixie St. (Utah) John Wristen
15. Ashland (Ohio) 11-2 350 10 Aug. 30 vs. No. 4 Indiana (Pa.) Lee Owens
16. Shepherd (W.Va.) 10-1 332 14 Sept. 1 at Notre Dame (Ohio) Ernie McCook
17. Assumption (Mass.) 11-2 292 9 Sept. 1 vs. Kutztown (Pa.) Andy McKenzie
18. Central Missouri 9-3 209 NR Aug. 30 at No. 5t Fort Hays St. (Kan.) Jim Svoboda
19. West Georgia 9-4 196 19 Sept. 1 vs. Catawba (N.C.) David Dean
20. Sioux Falls (S.D.) 9-3 158 20 Aug. 30 vs. Concordia-St. Paul (Minn.) Jon Anderson
21. Winona St. (Minn.) 10-2 134 15 Aug. 30 at Wayne St. (Neb.) Tom Sawyer
22. Carson-Newman (Tenn.) 8-3 118 NR Aug. 30 at No. 2 West Florida Mike Turner
23. Ohio Dominican 7-3 105 NR Aug. 30 vs. California (Pa.) Kelly Cummings
24. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 9-3 102 NR Aug. 30 at Northwestern Oklahoma St. Todd Knight
25. Findlay (Ohio) 10-3 101 22 Sept. 1 at Kentucky Wesleyan Rob Keys
*– Ranking in final AFCA Division II Poll of 2017
Others Receiving Votes: California (Pa.), 89; Delta St. (Miss.), 74; West Chester (Pa.), 74; Colorado Mesa, 66; Bowie St. (Md.), 60;
Virginia St., 51; Minnesota-Duluth, 41; Albany St. (Ga.), 39; Florida Tech, 36; Colorado Mines, 34; Shippensburg (Pa.), 31; Tuskegee
(Ala.), 26; Wingate (N.C.), 25; Azusa Pacific (Calif.), 22; Valdosta St. (Ga.), 22; Pittsburg St. (Kan.), 21; Notre Dame (Ohio), 18; Eastern
New Mexico, 17; Edinboro (Pa.), 15; Missouri Western St., 14; Bloomsburg (Pa.), 13; Emporia St. (Kan.), 11; Central Oklahoma, 9;
LIU Post (N.Y.), 8; Slippery Rock (Pa.), 8; Augustana (S.D.), 5; Fairmont St. (W.Va.), 5; Humboldt St. (Calif.), 4; Catawba (N.C.), 3;
Fayetteville St. (N.C.), 3; Hillsdale (Mich.), 3; Southern Arkansas, 1; Washburn (Kan.), 1.