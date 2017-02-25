MIAA Mens Basketball Tournament Set

Northwest Missouri wrapped up the top seed in the MIAA Men’s Basketball Tournament as seeding was announced by the league today.

The Bearcats will await the winner of #8 Lindenwood and #9 Lincoln in a game that will be played at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27 in St. Charles, Mo. Central Missouri has claimed the second seed in the tournament and will wait for either #7 Central Oklahoma and #10 Emporia State who will face off at 7 p.m. on Feb. 27 in Edmond, Okla.

Nebraska-Kearney has picked up the third seed and will face either #6 Washburn or #11 Southwest Baptist when they face off on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. in Topeka, Kan. Missouri Southern will be the fourth seed in the tournament and await the winner of #5 Fort Hays State and #12 Northeastern State who face off on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. in Hays, Kan.

Monday, February 27, 2017 (Campus Sites)

Game 1: #9 Lincoln at #8 Lindenwood 7 p.m.

Game 2: #12 Northeastern State at #5 Fort Hays State 7 p.m.

Game 3: #10 Emporia State at #7 Central Oklahoma 7 p.m.

Game 4: #11 Southwest Baptist at #6 Washburn 7 p.m.