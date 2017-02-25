WIBW News Now!

MIAA Mens Basketball Tournament Set

by on February 25, 2017 at 8:39 PM (3 hours ago)

Northwest Missouri wrapped up the top seed in the MIAA Men’s Basketball Tournament as seeding was announced by the league today.

 

The Bearcats will await the winner of #8 Lindenwood and #9 Lincoln in a game that will be played at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27 in St. Charles, Mo. Central Missouri has claimed the second seed in the tournament and will wait for either #7 Central Oklahoma and #10 Emporia State who will face off at 7 p.m. on Feb. 27 in Edmond, Okla.

 

Nebraska-Kearney has picked up the third seed and will face either #6 Washburn or #11 Southwest Baptist when they face off on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. in Topeka, Kan. Missouri Southern will be the fourth seed in the tournament and await the winner of #5 Fort Hays State and #12 Northeastern State who face off on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. in Hays, Kan.

 

Monday, February 27, 2017 (Campus Sites)
Game 1: #9 Lincoln at #8 Lindenwood                                          7 p.m.
Game 2: #12 Northeastern State at #5 Fort Hays State               7 p.m.

Game 3: #10 Emporia State at #7 Central Oklahoma                   7 p.m.

Game 4: #11 Southwest Baptist at #6 Washburn                         7 p.m.

                                                  
Thursday, March 2, 2017 (Municipal Auditorium Kansas City, Mo.)
Game 5: #3 Nebraska-Kearney vs. Winner Game 4                          12 p.m.
Game 6: #2 Central Missouri vs. Winner Game 3                                      2:30 p.m.
Game 7: #1 Northwest Missouri vs. Winner Game 1                                6 p.m.
Game 8: #4 Missouri Southern vs. Winner Game 2                           8:30 p.m.

