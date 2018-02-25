MIAA Men’s and Women’s Tournament Brackets Released

Northwest Missouri wrapped up the top seed in the MIAA Men’s Basketball Tournament as the league announced bracket and seeding today.



The Bearcats will await the winner of #8 Pittsburg State and #9 Lincoln in a game that will be played at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27 in Pittsburg, Kan. Missouri Southern has claimed the second seed in the tournament and will wait for either #7 Fort Hays State and #10 Lindenwood who will face off at 7 p.m. on Feb. 27 in Hays, Kan.



Washburn has picked up the third seed and will face either #6 Nebraska Kearney or #11 Southwest Baptist when they face off on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. in Kearney, Neb. Central Oklahoma will be the fourth seed in the tournament and await the winner of #5 Central Missouri and #12 Missouri Western who face off on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. in Warrensburg, Mo.



Men’s quarterfinals on Kansas City are slated for 12:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 2 from Municipal Auditorium. For tickets to games in Kansas City at historic Municipal Auditorium contact the ticket office of your favorite MIAA institution. Tickets are also available at the Municipal Auditorium box office or through Ticketmaster via this link.



Tuesday, February 27, 2018 (Campus Sites)

Game 1: #9 Lincoln at #8 Pittsburg State 7:00 p.m.

Game 2: #12 Missouri Western at #5 Central Missouri 7:00 p.m.

Game 3: #11 Southwest Baptist at #6 Nebraska Kearney 7:00 p.m.

Game 4: #10 Lindenwood at #7 Fort Hays State 7:00 p.m.



Friday, March 2, 2018 (Municipal Auditorium Kansas City, Mo.)

Game 5: #3 Washburn vs. Winner Game 3 12:00 p.m.

Game 6: #2 Missouri Southern vs. Winner Game 4 2:15 p.m.

Game 7: #1 Northwest Missouri vs. Winner Game 1 6:00 p.m.

Game 8: #4 Central Oklahoma vs. Winner Game 2 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 3, 2018 (Municipal Auditorium Kansas City, Mo.)

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 6:00 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, March 4, 2018 (Municipal Auditorium Kansas City, Mo.)

Game 11: Semifinal Winners 3:30 p.m.

Central Missouri wrapped the MIAA regular season title earlier this week and earn the top seed in the MIAA Women’s Basketball Tournament as the bracket and seeding were announced today.



The Jennies will await the winner of #8 Missouri Southern and #9 Lindenwood in a game that tips at 7 p.m. on Feb. 26 from Joplin, Mo. Pittsburg State earned the second seed and will await the winner of #7 Washburn and #10 Southwest Baptist who will play on Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. in Topeka, Kan.



Fort Hays State earned the third seed and will face the winner of #6 Emporia State and #11 Northeastern State who will play at 7 p.m. on Feb. 26 in Emporia, Kan. Central Oklahoma earned the fourth seed and will await the winner of #5 Nebraska Kearney and #12 Missouri Western who will face off on Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. in Kearney, Neb.



Women’s quarterfinals on Kansas City are slated for 12:00p.m., 2:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 1 from Municipal Auditorium. For tickets to gmes in Kansas City games at historic Municipal Auditorium contact the ticket office of your favorite MIAA institution. Tickets are also available at the Municipal Auditorium box office or through Ticketmaster via this link.



Monday, February 26, 2018 (Campus Sites)

Game 1: #9 Lindenwood at #8 Missouri Southern 7 p.m.

Game 2: #12 Missouri Western at #5 Nebraska Kearney 7 p.m.

Game 3: #11 Northeastern State at #6 Emporia State 7 p.m.

Game 4: #10 Southwest Baptist at #7 Washburn 7 p.m.



Thursday, March 1, 2018 (Municipal Auditorium Kansas City, Mo.)

Game 5: #3 Fort Hays State vs. Winner Game 3 12:00 p.m.

Game 6: #2 Pittsburg State vs. Winner Game 4 2:30 p.m.

Game 7: #1 Central Missouri vs. Winner Game 1 6:00 p.m.

Game 8: #4 Central Oklahoma vs. Winner Game 2 8:15 p.m.