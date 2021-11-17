MIAA Names Football Players of the Year and All-Conference

The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association announced its All-MIAA Football teams and postseason awards for the 2021 season.
Nebraska Kearney’s TJ Davis was voted the Association’s Offensive Player of the Year, Northwest Missouri’s Sam Roberts was named the Defensive Player of the Year, Washburn’s James Letcher Jr. was selected as the Special Teams Player of the Year, and Missouri Western’s Brandon Hall earned the league’s freshman of the year honor. Head Coach John Lynn of Nebraska Kearney was voted the Coach of the Year.
The 2021 MIAA Offensive Player of the Year TJ Davis led Nebraska Kearney to a 9-2 finish in the league and a NCAA Division II playoff berth for the first time in 10 years. The Lopers junior quarterback led the MIAA in scoring this season with 21 touchdown passes and 16 rushing touchdowns. His 102 points scored this season ties for the eighth-most in Division II while his 16 rushing scores also rank in the nation’s top-10. Davis’ average of 94.5 rushing yards per game and his 1,039 total rushing yards this season rank second in the league. In the air, Davis went 104-for-168 with a total of 2,051 passing yards. Nebraska Kearney’s offense led the MIAA in total points (399), rushing yards (2,910) and rushing yards per game (264.5).
Sam Roberts claimed the association’s 2021 Defensive Player of the Year honor by leading the Northwest Missouri defesne to the top of the league ranks. The senior defensive lineman led the Bearcats with 12.5 tackles for loss to rank fourth in the MIAA while his five sacks tied for fifth. Roberts finished regular season competition with 44 total tackles for a loss of 59 yards. He was also credited with two quarterback hurries on the year. Northwest held its opponents to an average of 9.1 points per game and 204.7 yards per game to lead the league in passing and rushing defense.
Washburn ranked in the league’s top-three in both kickoff and punt returns thanks to the 2021 Special Teams Player of the Year, James Letcher Jr. The Ichabods senior averaged 27.2 yards on kickoff returns yards to rank second in the MIAA and 9.71 yards on punt returns which ranked fourth. Letcher also recorded the second-longest kickoff return in the league this season with a 90-yard return for a touchdown against Central Oklahoma on Oct. 23.
Missouri Western’s Brandon Hall was named the 2021 Freshman of the Year after finishing the season as one of the league’s top-10 running backs. In just 93 rushing attempts, Hall totaled 627 yards to rank eighth in the MIAA while his 7.8 average yards per carry ranked second in the league. Hall also had 15 receptions for 221 yards for a total of 888 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns on the season.
John Lynn was named the 2021 Coach of the Year by his coaching peers after leading the Nebraska Kearney to the program’s fifth NCAA Division II Playoff berth and the first since 2011. The Lopers finished the regular season with a record of 9-2 and led the league with 5,181 all-purpose yards and 399 total points. This is Lynn’s first MIAA Coach of the Year honor.
Below is the complete list of 2021 All-MIAA postseason awards and teams as voted by the head coaches in the league.
2021 All-MIAA Postseason Awards
Offensive Player of the Year – TJ Davis, Quarterback – Nebraska Kearney
Defensive Player of the Year – Sam Roberts, Defensive End – Northwest Missouri
Special Teams Player of the Year – James Letcher, Jr., Kick/Punt Returner – Washburn
Freshman of the Year – Brandon Hall, Running Back – Missouri Western
Coach of the Year – Josh Lynn – Nebraska Kearney
First-Team
Quarterback – TJ Davis – Nebraska Kearney
Quarterback – Mitchell Schurig – Washburn
Running Back – Al McKeller – Northwest Missouri
Wide Receiver – Cameron Saunders – Central Missouri
Wide Receiver – James Letcher, Jr. – Washburn
Tight End – Hunter Budke – Fort Hays State
All-Purpose Back – Adrian Soto – Fort Hays State
All-Purpose Back – Dayton Sealey – Nebraska Kearney
Offensive Line – Amari Angram-Boldin – Fort Hays State
Offensive Line – Corey Hoelck – Nebraska Kearney
Offensive Line – Tanner Owen – Northwest Missouri
Offensive Line – Trase Jeffries – Pittsburg State
Offensive Line – Colton Dunkle – Washburn
Kicker – Cross Holmes – Pittsburg State
Kick/Punter Returner – James Letcher, Jr. – Washburn
Defensive Line – Chima Dunga – Central Missouri
Defensive Line – Michael Slater – Central Oklahoma
Defensive Line – Sam Roberts – Northwest Missouri*
Defensive Line – Zach Howard – Northwest Missouri
Defensive Line – Malick Fall – Washburn
Linebacker – Jace McDown – Emporia State
Linebacker – Jackson Barnes – Northwest Missouri
Linebacker – P.J. Sarwinski – Pittsburg State
Defensive Back – Darius Swanson – Nebraska Kearney
Defensive Back – Cahleel Smith – Northwest Missouri
Defensive Back – Dallis Flowers – Pittsburg State
Defensive Back – Marquise Manning – Washburn
Punter – Ross Brungardt – Emporia State*
[Reflects ties in voting]
*Unanimous Selection
Second-Team
Quarterback – Logan Twehous – Central Missouri
Quarterback – Chance Fuller – Fort Hays State
Running Back – Canaan Brooks – Emporia State
Wide Receiver – Alec Tatum – Northwest Missouri
Wide Receiver – Jalen Martin – Pittsburg State
Tight End – Jace Williams – Washburn
All-Purpose Back – Dalton Cowan – Emporia State
Offensive Line – Dan Sunderman – Central Missouri
Offensive Line – Seth Carmack – Central Oklahoma
Offensive Line – Conner Lierz – Emporia State
Offensive Line – Kooper Reece – Nebraska Kearney
Offensive Line – Gabe Bautz – Northwest Missouri
Kicker – Sam Dobbins – Emporia State
Kick/Punter Returner – Dallis Flowers – Pittsburg State
Defensive Line – Marek Thompson – Emporia State
Defensive Line – Jordan Williams – Emporia State
Defensive Line – Tell Spies – Nebraska Kearney
Defensive Line – Kaden Roy – Pittsburg State
Defensive Line – Zeke Wall – Pittsburg State
Defensive Line – Landen Urban – Washburn
Linebacker – Richard Jordan, Jr. – Missouri Southern
Linebacker – Evan Chohon – Missouri Western
Linebacker – Atoatasi Fox – Nebraska Kearney
Defensive Back – Codie Bell – Central Missouri
Defensive Back – Dylan Buccheit – Central Oklahoma
Defensive Back – Jordan Starks – Fort Hays State
Defensive Back – Jhimon Preston – Fort Hays State
Defensive Back – Sam Webb – Missouri Western
Defensive Back – Kobe Cummings – Missouri Western
Punter – Hunter Kraus – Nebraska Kearney
[Reflects ties in voting]
Third-Team
Quarterback – Braden Gleason – Emporia State
Quarterback – Mike Hohensee – Northwest Missouri
Running Back – Montrez Jackson – Nebraska Kearney
Wide Receiver – Manny Ramsey – Fort Hays State
Wide Receiver – Brian Boyd, Jr. – Missouri Southern
Tight End – Daunte McGee – Central Oklahoma
All-Purpose Back – Tori Hicks – Lincoln
Offensive Line – Hayden Reed – Emporia State
Offensive Line – Kristopher Stroughter – Fort Hays State
Offensive Line – Evan Clark – Missouri Western
Offensive Line – Mitch Goff – Northwest Missouri
Offensive Line – Riley Teutsch – Pittsburg State
Offensive Line – Bergan Hofer – Washburn
Kicker – Nick Williams – Missouri Southern
Kick/Punter Returner – Billy Ross – Emporia State
Defensive Line – Noah West – Central Oklahoma
Defensive Line – Solomona Fetuao – Missouri Southern
Defensive Line – Brandon Johnson – Missouri Western
Defensive Line – C.J. Ravenell – Missouri Western
Defensive Line – Blake Schroeder – Nebraska Kearney
Defensive Line – Braden Rose – Washburn
Linebacker – Zach Schlager – Nebraska Kearney
Linebacker – Sam Phillips – Northwest Missouri
Linebacker – Brooks Peavler – Washburn
Defensive Back – Jaedon Pool – Emporia State
Defensive Back – Dylan Bolden – Missouri Southern
Defensive Back – Isaiah Nimmers – Northwest Missouri
Defensive Back – Jordan Hendy – Pittsburg State
Punter – Tim Davis – Northeastern State
[Reflects ties in voting]
Honorable Mentions
Central Missouri – Arkell Smith – WR; Kyle Linville – OL; Deven Smith – LB; Koby Wilkerson – RB; Zack Aschemann – DL; Chris Diddle – K
Central Oklahoma – Keats Calhoon – QB; Joshua Moore – WR; Markiese King – WR; Derrick Shaw – DL; Elijah Wright – LB
Emporia State – Xavier Cason – OL; Rafe Goucher – DL; Dawson Hammes – LB; Cade Harelson – LB; Corey Thomas – WR; Miles Wade – OL
Fort Hays State – Pat Kelly – OL; Myles Menges – LB; Ethan Sossen – P; Javaris Sanders – DL; Layke Heimermen – LB
Lincoln – Hosea Franklin – RB; Cyril Spells – OL; TeAndre Skinner – LB; Jaylon Mosley – LB; Zyan Thomas-King – DB; Elliott Albert – DB; Winston Ausmer – K/P Ret.
Missouri Southern – Keandre Bledsoe – TE/FB; Labrentae Davis – OL; Nick Kruse – DL; Malachi Broadnax – DB; Nick Williams – P; Colton Winder – LB
Missouri Western – Brandon Hall – RB; Cooper Burton – WR
Nebraska Kearney – Michael Koch – WR; Hunter Hays – OL; Matt Krzysztalowicz – OL; Jacey Nutter – LB; Travis Holcomb – LB; Jacob Browne – OL
Northeastern State – Mark Wheeland – WR; Madison Wrather – OL; Damani Carter – DL; Triumphant Olatunji – DB
Northwest Missouri – Kaden Davis – WR; Imoni Donadelle – WR; Brody Buck – LB; Dedrick Strambler – DB; Elijah Green – DL; Drew Dostal – DB
Pittsburg State – Tyler Adkins – RB; Caleb Lewis – RB; Elijah Harris – WR; Kaizer Newell – TE/FB; Kory Woodruff – OL; Luke Jennings – LB; Brandon Mlekus – DB
Washburn – Taylon Peters – RB; Peter Afful – WR; Andrew Funk – OL; Peyton Lane – DB; Kevin Neal – DB; Lane Spiker – P