MIAA Players of the Year and All-Conference Honors

MIAA Champion Fort Hays State placed eight on the All-MIAA first teams as the honors were released today.

The first team offense is led by University of Central Missouri’s quarterback Brook Bolles who leads the MIAA QB’S in rushing touchdowns (8) and passing yards (3485 yards).

The two running back slots are MIAA Freshman of the Year Devante Turner of Central Missouri, who led the conference with 16 rushing touchdowns and Fort Hays State’s Kenneth Iheme as a unanimous selection. They are joined by wide receivers Justin Brown of Emporia State, Monterio Burchfield of Fort Hays State and the MIAA Offensive Player of the Year JT Luper of Central Oklahoma who tallied up 12 touchdowns and 1544 receiving yards this season. Also in the offensive backfield is Central Missouri tight end/fullback Seth Hebert.

Along the offensive line are Central Missouri’s Kane Barker, Pittsburg State’s Codey Flun, Washburn’s Bob Marco, Central Oklahoma’s Sam Noble and Fort Hays State’s Travis Talley.

The first team kicker is the MIAA Special Teams Player of the Year, Brandon Brown of Fort Hays State, who made 13 of his 18 field goal attempts including a 54-yarder. Filling the punt returner slot on the first team, Corey Ballentine of Washburn.

The first team defense starts along the line with the MIAA Defensive Player of the Year, Nathan Shepherd of Fort Hays State who tallied up 37 tackles this season – 12 of them for loss. Joining him on the line are Jonathan Harris of Lindenwood, Simanu’a Thomas of Pittsburg State and Austen Eskew of Northwest Missouri.

Linebackers are Ben Althoff of Northwest Missouri, Gabe Cleveland of Emporia State, Jose Delgado of Fort Hays State and Cody Lindsay of Missouri Western.

On the defensive backfield of the first team we have Fort Hays State’s Kamon Clayton and Doyin Jibowu, Northwest Missouri’s Marcus Jones (unanimous selection), Washburn’s D.J. Olmstead and Central Missouri’s Monteze Latimore. First team honors at punter go to Justin Marcha of Emporia State.

The MIAA Coach of the Year is Chris Brown of Fort Hays State, who led his undefeated team to the MIAA title.

MIAA Offensive Player of the Year – JT Luper, WR, Central Oklahoma

MIAA Defensive Player of the Year – Nathan Shepherd, DL, Fort Hays State

MIAA Special Teams Player of the Year – Brandon Brown, K, Fort Hays State

MIAA Freshmen of the Year – Devante Turner, RB, Central Missouri

MIAA Coach of the Year – Chris Brown, Fort Hays State



First Team (Offense)

QB – Brook Bolles, Central Missouri

RB – Kenneth Iheme, Fort Hays State**

RB – Devante Turner, Central Missouri

WR – Justin Brown, Emporia State

WR – Monterio Burchfield, Fort Hays State

WR – JT Luper, Central Oklahoma**

TE/FB – Seth Hebert, Central Missouri

OL – Kane Barker, Central Missouri

OL – Codey Funk, Pittsburg State

OL – Bob Marco, Washburn

OL – Sam Noble, Central Oklahoma

OL – Travis Talley, Fort Hays State

K – Brandon Brown, Fort Hays State

PR/PR – Corey Ballentine, Washburn

**=Unanimous selection



First Team (Defense)

DL – Austen Eskew, Northwest Missouri

DL – Jonathan Harris, Lindenwood

DL – Simanu’a Thomas, Pittsburg State

DL – Nathan Shepherd, Fort Hays State**

LB – Ben Althoff, Northwest Missouri

LB – Gabe Cleveland, Emporia State

LB – Jose Delgado, Fort Hays State

LB – Cody Lindsay, Missouri Western

DB – Kamon Clayton, Fort Hays State

DB – Doyin Jibowu, Fort Hays State

DB – Marcus Jones, Northwest Missouri**

DB – Monteze Latimore, Central Missouri

DB – D.J. Olmstead, Washburn

P – Justin Marcha, Emporia State

**=Unanimous selection

Team Reflects Tie in the Voting

Second Team (Offense)

QB – Jacob Mezera, Fort Hays State

RB – Landon Nault, Emporia State

RB – Michael Rose, Pittsburg State

RB – Koby Wilkerson, Central Missouri

WR – Shawn Bane, Jr., Northwest Missouri

WR – Gary McKnight, Jr., Northeastern State

WR – Jaylen Zachery, Central Missouri

TE/FB – Matthew Wendelberger, Fort Hays State

OL – Hayden Eatinger, Missouri Western

OL – Zach Flott, Northwest Missouri

OL – Chris Gomez, Central Missouri

OL – Max Oeser, Missouri Western

OL – Thomas O’Grady, Emporia State

K – Tyler Basch, Missouri Western

PR/PR – Kendell Sparks, Lindenwood

Team Reflects Tie in the Voting



Second Team (Defense)

DL – Tre Vaughn Ammons, Emporia State

DL – Darrian Bass, Missouri Western

DL – Caleb Mather, Northwest Missouri

DL – Wyatt Parker, Fort Hays State

DL – Trey Parker, Washburn

LB – Alex Figueroa, Central Oklahoma

LB – Derrick McGreevy, Washburn

LB – Austin Miller, Central Missouri

LB – La’More Wise, Northeastern State

DB – Corey Ballentine, Washburn

DB – Marcus Brantley, Pittsburg State

DB – Anthony Lane, Northwest Missouri

DB – Jonathan Owens, Missouri Western

DB – Bakari Triggs, Lindenwood

P – Zach Davidson, Central Missouri

Team Reflects Tie in the Voting



Third Team (Offense)

QB – Chas Stallard, Central Oklahoma

RB – Calen Campbell, Lindenwood

RB – Mickeel Stewart, Washburn

RB – Charles Tigner, Fort Hays State

WR – Josh Crockett, Central Oklahoma

WR – Austin Panko, Pittsburg State

WR – Kyrion Parker, Central Missouri

WR – Deantrell Prince, Lindenwood

TE/FB – Jordan Grove, Northwest Missouri

OL – Donald Blackmon, Fort Hays State

OL – Pat Kelly, Fort Hays State

OL – Akil Williams, Lindenwood

OL – Bo Farrow, Pittsburg State

OL – Kyle Hinton, Washburn

K – Alex Langer, Central Missouri

PR/PR – Austin Panko, Pittsburg State

Team Reflects Tie in the Voting



Third Team (Defense)

DL – Carson Smith, Central Oklahoma

DL – Hinwa Allieu, Nebraska-Kearney

DL – Bobby Gruenloh, Northwest Missouri

DL – Ben Spaeth, Northwest Missouri

LB – Colton Lindsey, Central Oklahoma

LB – Nick Hess, Northwest Missouri

LB – Ethan Fugitt, Pittsburg State

DB – George Brown, Nebraska-Kearney

DB – Omari Cole, Central Oklahoma

DB – Brandin Dandridge, Missouri Western

DB – Diaron Rhodes, Central Missouri

DB – Darrius Williams, Lindenwood

P – Dante Brown, Fort Hays State



Honorable Mention

Central Missouri: Jake Heckler, OL; Connor Flagel, DL; Triphinue Taylor, DL; Garrett Cline, Long Snapper; Wes Thomas, WR; Alex Lackey LB

Central Oklahoma: Caleb Moss, TE; Noah Hammons, OL; Aaron Williams, OL; Riley Galyon, DB; Stephan Robinson, DB; Alex Quevedo, K

Emporia State: Braxton Marstall, QB; Louis Dailey, WR; Gary Woods II, DB; A.J. West, DB; Jake Warehime, OL; Estevan Arana, OL

Fort Hays State: Tyler Bacon, WR; Harley Hazlett, WR; Tanner Hoekman, DB; Luke Wright, DL; Kolt Trachsel, LB; Connor Shedeed, DB

Lindenwood: Evan Pumphrey, OL; Ace Rogers, DB; Michael Crowder, P; Lucas Beddow, OL; Antonio Davis, DL; Najee Jackson, QB

Missouri Southern: Aaron Leo, OL; Chris Williams, DE; Alex Wade, S; Carter Rees, S; Mike Dzierzega, OL; Roc Robbins, LB

Missouri Western: Shawn Rouse, OL; Austin Burau, TE; Ian McIntosh, FB; Nate Iloilo, DL; Shamar Griffith, KR/PR; Jonathan Owens, KR/PR

Nebraska-Kearney: Josh Stoltenberg, OL; Tye Spies; DL; Sal Silvio, LB; Dallas Vaughn, DB; Malik Webb, DB

Northeastern State: Brian West, OL; Zac King, WR; Caleb Hash, OL; Michael Davis, FB; T’nheous Smith, DL; La’Vonte White, DB

Northwest Missouri: Zach Martin, QB; Shane Williams, WR; Clayton Wilson, TE; Ryan Huff, OL; Tanner Owen; OL; Samuel Roberts, DL

Pittsburg State: Jovon Wilson, TE; Zach Thomas, OL; Bradley Payne, DL; Morgan Selemaea, LB; Darian Taylor, LB; Juante Baldwin, DB; Josh Hornback, DB; Carnell Lewis, DB; Jared Vincent, K

Washburn: James Brania-Hopp, WR; Peter Pfannensteil, DB; Carey Woods, WR; Cedric Gonzalez, LB; Jalen Durham, DL; Perry Schmiedeler, K/P