MIAA Players of the Year and All-Conference Honors

MIAA Champion Fort Hays State placed eight on the All-MIAA first teams as the honors were released today.
The first team offense is led by University of Central Missouri’s quarterback Brook Bolles who leads the MIAA QB’S in rushing touchdowns (8) and passing yards (3485 yards).
The two running back slots are MIAA Freshman of the Year Devante Turner of Central Missouri, who led the conference with 16 rushing touchdowns and Fort Hays State’s Kenneth Iheme as a unanimous selection. They are joined by wide receivers Justin Brown of Emporia State, Monterio Burchfield of Fort Hays State and the MIAA Offensive Player of the Year JT Luper of Central Oklahoma who tallied up 12 touchdowns and 1544 receiving yards this season. Also in the offensive backfield is Central Missouri tight end/fullback Seth Hebert.
Along the offensive line are Central Missouri’s Kane Barker, Pittsburg State’s Codey Flun, Washburn’s Bob Marco, Central Oklahoma’s Sam Noble and Fort Hays State’s Travis Talley.
The first team kicker is the MIAA Special Teams Player of the Year, Brandon Brown of Fort Hays State, who made 13 of his 18 field goal attempts including a 54-yarder. Filling the punt returner slot on the first team, Corey Ballentine of Washburn.
The first team defense starts along the line with the MIAA Defensive Player of the Year, Nathan Shepherd of Fort Hays State who tallied up 37 tackles this season – 12 of them for loss. Joining him on the line are Jonathan Harris of Lindenwood, Simanu’a Thomas of Pittsburg State and Austen Eskew of Northwest Missouri.
Linebackers are Ben Althoff of Northwest Missouri, Gabe Cleveland of Emporia State, Jose Delgado of Fort Hays State and Cody Lindsay of Missouri Western.
On the defensive backfield of the first team we have Fort Hays State’s Kamon Clayton and Doyin Jibowu, Northwest Missouri’s Marcus Jones (unanimous selection), Washburn’s D.J. Olmstead and Central Missouri’s Monteze Latimore. First team honors at punter go to Justin Marcha of Emporia State.
The MIAA Coach of the Year is Chris Brown of Fort Hays State, who led his undefeated team to the MIAA title.
MIAA Offensive Player of the Year – JT Luper, WR, Central Oklahoma
MIAA Defensive Player of the Year – Nathan Shepherd, DL, Fort Hays State
MIAA Special Teams Player of the Year – Brandon Brown, K, Fort Hays State
MIAA Freshmen of the Year – Devante Turner, RB, Central Missouri
MIAA Coach of the Year – Chris Brown, Fort Hays State
First Team (Offense)
QB – Brook Bolles, Central Missouri
RB – Kenneth Iheme, Fort Hays State**
RB – Devante Turner, Central Missouri
WR – Justin Brown, Emporia State
WR – Monterio Burchfield, Fort Hays State
WR – JT Luper, Central Oklahoma**
TE/FB – Seth Hebert, Central Missouri
OL – Kane Barker, Central Missouri
OL – Codey Funk, Pittsburg State
OL – Bob Marco, Washburn
OL – Sam Noble, Central Oklahoma
OL – Travis Talley, Fort Hays State
K – Brandon Brown, Fort Hays State
PR/PR – Corey Ballentine, Washburn
**=Unanimous selection
First Team (Defense)
DL – Austen Eskew, Northwest Missouri
DL – Jonathan Harris, Lindenwood
DL – Simanu’a Thomas, Pittsburg State
DL – Nathan Shepherd, Fort Hays State**
LB – Ben Althoff, Northwest Missouri
LB – Gabe Cleveland, Emporia State
LB – Jose Delgado, Fort Hays State
LB – Cody Lindsay, Missouri Western
DB – Kamon Clayton, Fort Hays State
DB – Doyin Jibowu, Fort Hays State
DB – Marcus Jones, Northwest Missouri**
DB – Monteze Latimore, Central Missouri
DB – D.J. Olmstead, Washburn
P – Justin Marcha, Emporia State
**=Unanimous selection
Team Reflects Tie in the Voting
Second Team (Offense)
QB – Jacob Mezera, Fort Hays State
RB – Landon Nault, Emporia State
RB – Michael Rose, Pittsburg State
RB – Koby Wilkerson, Central Missouri
WR – Shawn Bane, Jr., Northwest Missouri
WR – Gary McKnight, Jr., Northeastern State
WR – Jaylen Zachery, Central Missouri
TE/FB – Matthew Wendelberger, Fort Hays State
OL – Hayden Eatinger, Missouri Western
OL – Zach Flott, Northwest Missouri
OL – Chris Gomez, Central Missouri
OL – Max Oeser, Missouri Western
OL – Thomas O’Grady, Emporia State
K – Tyler Basch, Missouri Western
PR/PR – Kendell Sparks, Lindenwood
Team Reflects Tie in the Voting
Second Team (Defense)
DL – Tre Vaughn Ammons, Emporia State
DL – Darrian Bass, Missouri Western
DL – Caleb Mather, Northwest Missouri
DL – Wyatt Parker, Fort Hays State
DL – Trey Parker, Washburn
LB – Alex Figueroa, Central Oklahoma
LB – Derrick McGreevy, Washburn
LB – Austin Miller, Central Missouri
LB – La’More Wise, Northeastern State
DB – Corey Ballentine, Washburn
DB – Marcus Brantley, Pittsburg State
DB – Anthony Lane, Northwest Missouri
DB – Jonathan Owens, Missouri Western
DB – Bakari Triggs, Lindenwood
P – Zach Davidson, Central Missouri
Team Reflects Tie in the Voting
Third Team (Offense)
QB – Chas Stallard, Central Oklahoma
RB – Calen Campbell, Lindenwood
RB – Mickeel Stewart, Washburn
RB – Charles Tigner, Fort Hays State
WR – Josh Crockett, Central Oklahoma
WR – Austin Panko, Pittsburg State
WR – Kyrion Parker, Central Missouri
WR – Deantrell Prince, Lindenwood
TE/FB – Jordan Grove, Northwest Missouri
OL – Donald Blackmon, Fort Hays State
OL – Pat Kelly, Fort Hays State
OL – Akil Williams, Lindenwood
OL – Bo Farrow, Pittsburg State
OL – Kyle Hinton, Washburn
K – Alex Langer, Central Missouri
PR/PR – Austin Panko, Pittsburg State
Team Reflects Tie in the Voting
Third Team (Defense)
DL – Carson Smith, Central Oklahoma
DL – Hinwa Allieu, Nebraska-Kearney
DL – Bobby Gruenloh, Northwest Missouri
DL – Ben Spaeth, Northwest Missouri
LB – Colton Lindsey, Central Oklahoma
LB – Nick Hess, Northwest Missouri
LB – Ethan Fugitt, Pittsburg State
DB – George Brown, Nebraska-Kearney
DB – Omari Cole, Central Oklahoma
DB – Brandin Dandridge, Missouri Western
DB – Diaron Rhodes, Central Missouri
DB – Darrius Williams, Lindenwood
P – Dante Brown, Fort Hays State
Honorable Mention
Central Missouri: Jake Heckler, OL; Connor Flagel, DL; Triphinue Taylor, DL; Garrett Cline, Long Snapper; Wes Thomas, WR; Alex Lackey LB
Central Oklahoma: Caleb Moss, TE; Noah Hammons, OL; Aaron Williams, OL; Riley Galyon, DB; Stephan Robinson, DB; Alex Quevedo, K
Emporia State: Braxton Marstall, QB; Louis Dailey, WR; Gary Woods II, DB; A.J. West, DB; Jake Warehime, OL; Estevan Arana, OL
Fort Hays State: Tyler Bacon, WR; Harley Hazlett, WR; Tanner Hoekman, DB; Luke Wright, DL; Kolt Trachsel, LB; Connor Shedeed, DB
Lindenwood: Evan Pumphrey, OL; Ace Rogers, DB; Michael Crowder, P; Lucas Beddow, OL; Antonio Davis, DL; Najee Jackson, QB
Missouri Southern: Aaron Leo, OL; Chris Williams, DE; Alex Wade, S; Carter Rees, S; Mike Dzierzega, OL; Roc Robbins, LB
Missouri Western: Shawn Rouse, OL; Austin Burau, TE; Ian McIntosh, FB; Nate Iloilo, DL; Shamar Griffith, KR/PR; Jonathan Owens, KR/PR
Nebraska-Kearney: Josh Stoltenberg, OL; Tye Spies; DL; Sal Silvio, LB; Dallas Vaughn, DB; Malik Webb, DB
Northeastern State: Brian West, OL; Zac King, WR; Caleb Hash, OL; Michael Davis, FB; T’nheous Smith, DL; La’Vonte White, DB
Northwest Missouri: Zach Martin, QB; Shane Williams, WR; Clayton Wilson, TE; Ryan Huff, OL; Tanner Owen; OL; Samuel Roberts, DL
Pittsburg State: Jovon Wilson, TE; Zach Thomas, OL; Bradley Payne, DL; Morgan Selemaea, LB; Darian Taylor, LB; Juante Baldwin, DB; Josh Hornback, DB; Carnell Lewis, DB; Jared Vincent, K
Washburn: James Brania-Hopp, WR; Peter Pfannensteil, DB; Carey Woods, WR; Cedric Gonzalez, LB; Jalen Durham, DL; Perry Schmiedeler, K/P