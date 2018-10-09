MIAA Preseason Poll has Jennies Tabbed to Repeat as Champs

Central Missouri was selected first in both the 2018 MIAA Coaches and Media Women’s Basketball Preseason polls.

Coaches Poll

The Jennies received all 169 points and 13 first-place votes to earn the top spot in the coaches poll. Fort Hays State was tabbed second in the poll with 154 points and one first-place vote. Emporia State was slotted third with 131 points and Washburn was picked fourth at 126 points. Central Oklahoma rounded out the top-five with 113 points.

Missouri Western and Pittsburg State both tied for the sixth spot in the poll. In eighth was Lindenwood followed by Nebraska Kearney in ninth and Missouri Southern at 10th. Southwest Baptist was tabbed to finish 11th and Northeastern State came in at 12th. Northwest Missouri was picked 13th and Lincoln closed out the coaches poll.

Central Missouri (13) – 169

Fort Hays State (1) – 154

Emporia State – 131

Washburn – 126

Central Oklahoma -113

Missouri Western – 104

Pittsburg State – 104

Lindenwood – 90

Nebraska Kearney – 73

Missouri Southern – 63

Southwest Baptist – 61

Northeastern State – 42

Northwest Missouri – 31

Lincoln – 13

Media Poll

UCM received 291 points and 20 first-place votes to hold the top spot for the media poll. Identical to the coaches poll, Fort Hays State finished second with one first-place vote and 265 points. Washburn was slotted third with 220 points and Emporia State came in fourth with 216 points. The top five was rounded out by Pittsburg State with 203 points.

Sixth place was shared by Central Oklahoma and Lindenwood with 177 points each. Missouri Western was tabbed in eighth place followed by Nebraska Kearney in ninth and Southwest Baptist at 10th. Missouri Southern came in at 11th as Northwest Missouri finished 12th and Northeastern State was 13th. Lincoln rounded out the media poll.