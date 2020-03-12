      Weather Alert

MIAA Suspends All Sports Indefinitely

Mar 12, 2020 @ 6:07pm

The MIAA and its member institutions announce the suspension of all MIAA intercollegiate sports activities (practice and competition) effective 11 p.m., March 12, 2020.   The Association’s decision is the result of ongoing consultation with campus leaders, and it follows the decision today by the NCAA to cancel all winter and spring championships for all three divisions.

The indefinite suspension applies to all institutional practices and competitions in any MIAA sport, regardless of season, until further notice.  The health of MIAA student-athletes, coaches, administrators and their communities is paramount during this growing health crisis. The MIAA and its member institutions will continue to closely monitor all information and developments connected to the COVID-19 disease.

You May Also Like
Sports Talk On Demand
Sports
Saturday morning shooting under investigation, five persons being sought
Man riding on horseback finds missing 87-year-old woman
Sports Scoreboard