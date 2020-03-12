MIAA Suspends All Sports Indefinitely
The MIAA and its member institutions announce the suspension of all MIAA intercollegiate sports activities (practice and competition) effective 11 p.m., March 12, 2020. The Association’s decision is the result of ongoing consultation with campus leaders, and it follows the decision today by the NCAA to cancel all winter and spring championships for all three divisions.
The indefinite suspension applies to all institutional practices and competitions in any MIAA sport, regardless of season, until further notice. The health of MIAA student-athletes, coaches, administrators and their communities is paramount during this growing health crisis. The MIAA and its member institutions will continue to closely monitor all information and developments connected to the COVID-19 disease.