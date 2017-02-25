MIAA Womens Tournament Seeds Set

Pittsburg State wrapped the MIAA regular season title earlier this week and earn the top seed in the MIAA Women’s Basketball Tournament as the bracket and seeding was announced today.

The Gorillas will await the winner of #8 Nebraska-Kearney and #9 Lindenwood in a game that tips at 7 p.m. on Feb. 28 from St. Charles, Mo. Central Missouri earned the second seed and will await the winner of #7 Washburn and #10 Southwest Baptist who will play on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. in Topeka, Kan.

Emporia State wrapped up the third seed and will face the winner of #6 Fort Hays State and #11 Missouri Southern who will ply at 7 p.m. on Feb. 28 in Hays, Kan. Missouri Western earned the fourth seed and will await the winner of #5 Central Oklahoma and #12 Northwest Missouri who will face off on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. in Edmond, Okla.

Women’s quarterfinals on Kansas City are slated for 12 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 3 from Municipal Auditorium. For tickets to the Kansas City games contact the ticket office of your favorite MIAA institution.

Tuesday, February 28, 2017 (Campus Sites)

Game 1: #9 Lindenwood at #8 Nebraska-Kearney 7 p.m.

Game 2: #12 Northwest Missouri at #5 Central Oklahoma 7 p.m.

Game 3: #10 Southwest Baptist at #7 Washburn 7 p.m.

Game 4: #11 Missouri Southern at #6 Fort Hays State 7 p.m.



Friday, March 3, 2017 (Municipal Auditorium Kansas City, Mo.)

Game 5: #3 Emporia State vs. Winner Game 4 12 p.m.

Game 6: #2 Central Missouri vs. Winner Game 3 2:30 p.m.

Game 7: #1 Pittsburg State vs. Winner Game 1 6 p.m.

Game 8: #4 Missouri Southern vs. Winner Game 2 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4, 2017 (Municipal Auditorium Kansas City, Mo.)

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 6 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 8:30 p.m.