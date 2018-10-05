MidAmerica Nazarene University first in Kansas and Missouri to extend LRAP program to all incoming students as of Fall 2019

A Christian university in Kansas is the first to implement a Loan Repayment Assistance Program for all of its students.

“We are so excited to offer this Pioneer Pledge,” said MidAmerica Nazarene University provost Mary Jones, PhD. “It’s an opportunity to provide a safety net for students in the repayment of their loans after graduation. We are the first one in Kansas and Missouri to provide this for all incoming students for fall 2019.”

The loan repayment assistance program covers federal loans, state loans, private alternative loans and parent PLUS loans. Repayment assistance is available to graduates earning less than $43,000 a year.

“We believe strongly that we’re going to prepare our students well, regardless of their major, through our academic programs, whether it’s in business or ministry or education,” said Jones. “In those cases where students really do want to pursue their passion and specifically in ministry or education, it really does provide that opportunity to borrow with confidence that they’re going to be able to repay their loans after they graduate.”

In order to be eligible a student must graduate with a traditional undergraduate bachelor’s degree from MNU within 6 years.

“We want students to be able to attend the college of their choice,” said Jones. “For a lot of people, a private college experience, as you know, is expensive, but we want to be able to give that assurance to our students that they can pursue their dreams here and attend the university of their choice and be able to graduate and pursue their career that they’ve always had in mind.”

Students also must work in the United States and cannot be working for family to be eligible for the program.