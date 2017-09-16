Middle East trade conflict drags on; it could create problems for American business, says KU expert

As the trade conflict between Qatar and its Middle East neighbors including Saudi Arabia is now well over 100 days old, a Middle East expert and University of Kansas professor commented on the situation.

Saudi Arabia, along with Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt declared a total embargo on trade, investment, financial transactions and travel with respect to Qatar,” said Raj Bhala, the Brennesein Distinguished Professor at the University of Kansas Law School, and a Senior Advisor at Dentons. “They declared that embargo because they felt that Qatar, in its foreign policy, was supporting extremist groups that were destabilizing them.”

The Qatari response is to seek arbitration, while also attempting to find new markets without the assistance of its neighbors.

“Qatar has responded by trying to reach out and have the dispute arbitrated informally,” said Bhala. “Kuwait has stepped in and said it will try to mediate the dispute. Likewise, Oman has played a constructive role. The United States has offered to mediate, as well.”

The reason Qatar has the funds to attempt this maneuver is because of its wealth through the export of natural gas.

“Qatar has, basically, the largest natural gas reserves in the world,” Bhala said. “It shares a huge, proven, natural gas field with Iran. It’s development has been very much fueled, if you will, by natural gas. It’s got the highest per-capita income in the world. Saudi Arabia, of course, is the largest with respect to fuel, the traditional hydrocarbon of oil. We’ve got two big energy giants that have sort of squared off in this dispute.”

This makes business around the world, including here in America, cautious.

“They have been used to stable, peaceful, predictable relations among all the Gulf players,” said Bhala. “Businesses, whether they are in the energy sector, whether they are engineering, whether they are in law, education, they have been used to, for decades, being able to go and invest and do deals with Qatar, with Saudi Arabia, with the Emirates. It didn’t matter. Now the dispute is putting pressure on businesses to think about what the ramifications will be if they do a deal with one side, what will the other side think?”

Qatar is also looking to take a place on the world stage as the host of the 2022 World Cup.

“That actually ties in with business,” said Bhala. “Take, for example, one of the Indian firms, which has got the contract to build the largest stadium for the World Cup in Qatar. It also wants to do business with the other countries on the other side of this embargo. Aside from the business, just the whole travel and tourism industry that’s associated with going to the World Cup is upended. Flight paths have to change. If you’re coming from one country, can you go to another, is that going to be a hassle? Hotels that operate on both sides of the embargo, are they going to have difficulty? It is quite a problem and 2022, the World Cup, is coming up rather soon.”

It’s not clear whether this is actually more about security or more about economics.

“We can only know what’s publically available,” said Bhala. “There are different perspectives on what the core of the issue is. From one perspective, the core of the issue is national security. The Qataris have long had what is called a maverick foreign policy. They have engaged with groups that are unpalatable to the other side. That includes the Taliban and the Muslim Brotherhood. Those are groups that are anathema to the Kingdom and to the Emiratis and the Bahrainis and the Egyptians.”

The issue, as it always seems to be among people, is how to communicate.

“From the Qatari view, you’ve got to talk,” said Bhala. “In other words, you’re not going to reach peace with the Taliban or you’re not going to come to some long-term reasonable settlement with the likes of Al-Qaeda or the Brotherhood without some kind of dialogue, at least trying to reach out to moderate elements, if there are any, in those extremist groups.

“From the Saudi side, it’s sort of no talk,” said Bhala. “This is fight to the death. These groups have to be destroyed.”

There is also the longstanding Sunni-Shia divide.

“The Qataris are open about working with Iran, they have to with sharing that large natural gas field,” said Bhala. “The Saudis have a much more uneasy relationship with their own Shia population, and of course, now, they are embroiled in a conflict in Yemen. They’re fighting the Houthi rebels in Yemen, who are Shia.”

In addition, there are still tribal rivalries to consider.

“The rivalries among the tribes and the royal families, the clans, is a little bit murkier, a little bit harder for us to know,” said Bhala. “For example, both the Saudi and the Qatari royal families are members of the same school of Sunni Islam, Wahhabi. Yet, they are very, very different. Women can drive in Qatar. Alcohol is served, at least in five-star places in Qatar. That’s not the case in the Kingdom.”

Yet, there is a power play that also appears to exist.

“Saudi Arabia is used to being able to throw its weight around in the Gulf,” said Bhala. “It’s used to being seen as the dominant player in the Gulf and that the other countries respect it. That partly stems from its status as being the home of the two holiest sites in Islam, Mecca and Medina. The Qataris say, look, we are not interested in being a vassal state. They would probably look at Bahrain and say, we don’t want that kind of relationship, in which you, the Saudis just dominate and dictate to Bahrain in its foreign policy. We are independent.”

This conflict could force business to turn to other parts of the world to make money.

“The population size in the Gulf is not large,” said Bhala. “These countries are not large population wise. The play there is purchasing power. They are wealthy, but they’re not large markets. The larger markets are Iran, Turkey and then Pakistan, India and Bangladesh a little further east.”

Climate change could also play a factor, if it no longer is easier to get to the natural resources of one side or the other due to the conflict.

“If you guys in the Gulf can’t sort out this mess and you’re going to force us to choose one side or the other, given that you’re a relatively small market and given that you’re adversely affected by climate change and given that most of what you have to offer us is oil and natural gas, which is not a long-term attractive set of commodities with climate change, we want to work towards deepening our investment relations with, pick your destination, India, Iran, Turkey, etc.,” said Bhala. “The ramifications are not good for this dispute and it’s a little surprising that it’s gone on a hundred days and these guys haven’t figured it out.”

All in all, Qatar seems to be doing a good job of finding new ways to make money.

“The Qataris seem to be coming out of it better in terms of economic diversification,” said Bhala. “There have been a number of at least preliminary reports that are suggesting that after the initial shock of the embargo, the Qataris have been pretty effective at diversifying their economy and their export and import bases and reaching out to friends.”

These developments of new markets are a positive for the nation, regardless of if the conflict with their neighbors gets resolved soon or not.

“They don’t want to be dependent on natural gas exports in perpetuity,” said Bhala. “That’s not a strategy and they will eventually run out of natural gas exports, even if it’s a century or so. They are well aware that the world is moving toward solar and alternatives and that the younger generation and a lot of the older generations much prefer clean technology.”

By contrast, the Saudis are having more trouble getting out of their old mindset.

“The Saudis have known they’ve had to do it for a long time,” said Bhala. “They have developed a strategic plan, known as vision 2030, but their success in diversifying and in hiring local workers to do the work that they need has been, right now, let’s just say the jury’s still out on whether it’s working.”

Ultimately, the conflict will cause growth somewhere. The question is whether or not it can be resolved quickly enough to cause it in the Middle East or elsewhere. That remains to be seen over the next months and years.

