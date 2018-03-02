Midwest economic expert sees inflation rising

New Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell spoke before Congress for the first time this week. His words were not a surprise to Creighton University economist Ernie Goss.

“Powell did step on it by indicating that they may raise rates, instead of three times in 2018, four times,” said Goss. “That would push up interest rates by another quarter percent than what we’re expecting right now. By the end of the year, we should see short-term interest rates up by as much as another three quarters to one percent.”

These actions by the Fed will likely affect your wallet, too, if you’re borrowing money.

“It means you’re going to pay higher interest rates,” said Goss. “The prime interest rate will go up, probably by another percent this year. You’ll see automobile loans, anything less than five years in length, the rates are probably going to go up much more than what we saw last year at this time. Now, in the long term, mortgage rates, the Fed doesn’t control those, but they are at least contributing to higher mortgage rates. Mortgage rates are likewise going to increase.”

Kansas wages are lagging behind inflation, which means they will have less net buying power.

“You’re going to just pinch the consumer in Kansas and for that matter, the rest of the region,” said Goss. “Of course, that’s not good for the economy. It will tend to slow the economy down to a rate lower than what we expected. We’re still going to see positive growth, though. We’re going to see unemployment rates at almost record low levels.”

Goss said that given the job market, the best way to outpace inflation may be to look for other work, as the lack of quality people could drive wages up when you’re making a change.