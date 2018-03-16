Midwest economist anticipates rate hike announcement next week

The Federal Reserve is due to meet next week, and Creighton University economist Ernie Goss is sure Jerome Powell will have something to say.

“He’s going to tell us there are going to be three more rate hikes,” said Goss. “That’s already baked in. Now, if he happens to say there are going to be four, that would not be good for the overall job market. It wouldn’t be good for agriculture. It wouldn’t be good for the overall Kansas economy, to see interest rates rising even more than we’re likely to see right now.”

Short-term interest rates are forecast to go up at least three quarters of a percent between now and the end of the year and long-term rates will go up with them.

“What the Fed is trying to do is tamp down any inflationary pressures,” said Goss. “This may make late night TV if Jerome Powell said this, but they’re raising rates in case they need to reduce them.”

The idea is that they want some room to reduce rates if there is an economic downturn.

“If we move back to normal times, now who is to say what normal times is, we could see another one percent increase in 2019,” said Goss. “We’re all moving in that direction. What would change that of course, would be any recessionary economic conditions.”

GDP growth in the U.S. was 2.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.