Midwest economy slower, but still up, survey says

The Midwest economy continues to chug along. Creighton University’s Business Conditions Index, which ranges between 0 and 100, declined to 57.0 from June’s 61.8 and May’s 67.3. This is the 20th straight month the index has remained above growth neutral 50.0, but the second straight month that the index has fallen.

“When you look across the globe, the U.S. economy is outperforming almost every other economy,” said economist

Ernie Goss. “We’re seeing at least some slower growth, but still positive.”

Inflation is a concern for the Federal Reserve and tariffs are also pushing up prices.

“We’re seeing housing prices growing at 7 percent year over year,” said Goss. “All that has combined to push inflation beyond what the Fed is comfortable with. We’re going to have a rate hike on September 26. That will be a quarter-percent in my estimation.”

Those tariffs are hitting home in the Midwest because of the scarcity of steel producers.

“One third of the supply managers said they had already had a negative impact,” said Goss. “Another third expected them to increase. All in all, the tariffs are starting to raise concerns. Even with that, there are a high percentage of the supply managers who said, go ahead, let’s continue. Let’s put pressure on our trading partners.”

The regional new export orders index sank to 53.2 from 60.0 in June, and the import index rose to 60.1 from June’s solid 56.5. Supply managers seem to be stocking up in anticipation of further tariff action.